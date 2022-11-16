University of Virginia Football Cancels Final Home Game Following the Shooting Deaths of Three Players

Players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were the fatal victims of the Sunday night shooting

By
Published on November 16, 2022 12:51 PM
Virginia Cavaliers cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown in the second half during a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Scott Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Photo: Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

The University of Virginia athletics department has canceled the Cavaliers' upcoming Saturday football game against Coastal Carolina University after three players were killed in a weekend shooting.

On Sunday night, five students were shot on school grounds following a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. The shooting left three members of the football team dead.

The fatal victims of the shooting were junior wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry, a junior linebacker and defensive end. Chandler and Perry died at the scene of the shooting and Davis Jr. died later on in the hospital.

D'Sean Perry; Lavel Davis Jr.; Devin Chandler
D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler. Virginia Sports (3)

UVA running back Mike Hollins was one of the two students injured in the shooting, NBC reports. According to the outlet, he is currently in stable condition.

RELATED VIDEO: University of Virginia Student Suspected of Killing 3 and Wounding 2 in Campus Shooting

The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was taken into custody Monday morning after fleeing the scene of the shooting. He faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony.

"It feels like it's a nightmare, to be honest with you," head coach Tony Elliott said during a Tuesday press conference. "I'm ready for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say that this didn't happen."

For more on this story, listen below to our daily podcast PEOPLE Every Day.

The now-canceled Nov. 19 matchup was UVA's final home game of the 2022 season, and the athletics department has not yet decided if the Cavaliers will play in their final game of the season on Nov. 26.

