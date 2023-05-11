University of Utah Swimmer Allegedly Flees to Canada amid Felony Rape Investigation: Report

A Canadian student-athlete at the University of Utah has allegedly fled the country after learning a warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday.

According to ABC4 Utah, which reviewed the warrant, police began investigating Benjamin Smyth of the university's swim and dive team after he was accused of sexual assault by a female student.

The incident, which occurred in August, allegedly happened in the victim's dorm room after she and Smyth, 19, exchanged phone numbers in a school common area.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Smyth, born in Saanichton, British Columbia, allegedly attempted "several sexual activities" that were rejected by the victim after learning her roommates were not home, the outlet reported.

Additionally, police reported that the victim told Smyth she "didn't want to have sex" before he raped her in the dorm.

RELATED VIDEO: Jury Concludes That Donald Trump Sexually Abused E. Jean Carroll Following Emotional Civil Trial

When police initially approached him regarding the allegation, Smyth denied knowing the victim but later told police he did know her and that they engaged in consensual sex, according to Utah news outlet Gephardt Daily.

A warrant for Smyth's arrest was issued on Monday. When police returned to his residence to make an arrest, his roommate told authorities he had "cleaned out all his belongings and moved out," ABC reported.

An additional tip that Smyth had fled the country and returned to his home in Canada came from a private investigator who told police the swimmer fled "after learning that he was being investigated."

Smyth is being charged with forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony and one count of rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies, per ABC4 Utah.

The University of Utah Athletics Department did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.