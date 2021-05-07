University of Texas Linebacker Jake Ehlinger, Younger Brother of the Colts' Sam Ehlinger, Found Dead

University of Texas Longhorns linebacker Jake Ehlinger died on Thursday. He was 20 years old.

Jake was reportedly found in the 1200 block of West 22nd Street near the UT campus around 12:20 p.m., Austin Police officers told NBC News.

Authorities did not give details on how they found the 20-year-old linebacker or the cause of death, but they told the outlet his death does not appear to be suspicious.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for information.

Jake Ehlinger Credit: Jake Ehlinger/instagram

The college footballer is the younger brother of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

A spokesperson from the Colts told the American-Statesman that the team was working diligently to get Sam – who had started rookie training – back to his home in Texas.

Sam and his brother Jake were very close.

In a media package shared last month, the recently drafted Colts player held up a photo of himself and his brother Jake as he talked about their special bond and experience playing football together for the Longhorns.

"A lot of people when you go to college you don't get to be together," Sam said. "So, just to be on the same team as him and be with him every day and be working hard with him – it's pretty special."

Texas Football posted a video montage of their late athlete on Thursday captioned, "We love you Jake."

UT's head football coach Steve Sarkisian released a statement obtained by KVUE ABC regarding Jake's death.

"We have an extremely heavy heart with the news of the passing of our beloved teammate, friend and Longhorn family member Jake Ehlinger. Words cannot express the depth of our sadness and the huge void we are feeling, but above all else, our hearts pour out to Sam, Jena, Morgen and the entire Ehlinger family," the statement began.

Sarkisian continued, "Jake was a tremendous person and was everything you could ask for in a student-athlete. Being a Longhorn meant everything to him, and he truly embodied all that it means to be one. In the short time we were able to get to know him, he always was a joy to be around and gave everything he had in workouts, meetings, practice and in life."

Jake Ehlinger Credit: Ken Murray/getty

"This is a tragedy beyond measure, and as I told the team today, in a time like this all we can do is open our hearts, pull together and do our best to provide love and support to each other, especially to the Ehlinger family," the statement concluded.

Sarkisian also took to Twitter, writing, "Rest In Peace Jake."

UT Athletics Director Chris Del Conte said he is "truly broken" and "devastated" to learn about Jake's passing.

"Jake was an amazing young man from an extraordinary family with such a bright future ahead of him. It's just such a tragedy that we are all really struggling with," he said in a statement, KVUE ABC reports.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones and friends, especially the Ehlinger family and our entire football program. Jake's family — Sam, Jena and Morgen — are such vital parts of our Longhorn family, and we will be here to support them in any and every way we can during this very difficult time," the athletics director promised.

Del Conte also added that the university has "resources in place and grief counseling available as we help support everyone in our program."

Valero Alamo Bowl - Texas v Colorado Credit: Tim Warner/Getty

The Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted his condolences on Thursday, writing, "We grieve and weep with the Ehlinger family. Prayers, love and support."

Jake is survived by his brother Sam, sister Morgen Ehlinger and mother Jena Ehlinger.