Former University of Houston Track Star Cameron Burrell, Carl Lewis' Godson, Dead at 26

Cameron Burrell comes from one of America's most successful track and field families

Former University of Houston track star Cameron Burrell died Monday at the age of 26.

The university athletics department shared the news on Tuesday alongside a statement from Cameron's father, Olympic gold medalist Leroy Burrell.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends," Leroy, who is the head coach of the University's track and field program said.

"We are profoundly grief-stricken, and thank everyone for the outpouring of prayers and support."

A cause of death was not available, but Leroy concluded that the university would share more information when it became available.

Cameron comes from one of America's most successful track and field families. The runner's father and mother, Michelle Finn-Burrell, are both former Olympians as is his aunt and his godfather is sprinting legend Carl Lewis.

Cameron was a sprinter at the University of Houston from 2013 to 2018. In 2018, he won the NCAA individual national championship in the 100-meter — a feat accomplished by his father 28 years earlier.

The same season he also ran the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay team, helping the Cougars defend their NCAA national championship in that event.

Cameron Burrell Credit: Jamie Schwaberow/getty

"Cameron grew up around the Houston Athletics Department, worked hard and developed himself into one of our greatest Track and Field stars," Chris Pezman, University of Houston Vice President of Athletics wrote in a statement. "To lose him so suddenly is tragic. We ask all University of Houston and track and field fans to keep Coach Burrell and his family in their thoughts and prayers."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Beyond college, Cameron helped the United States 4x100-meter relay team win gold at the World Junior Championships in 2012 and silver at the 2019 World Relays.

He also anchored the U.S. relay team at the 2018 Athletics World Cup, helping the team bring home gold. In June 2017, Cameron set a record for running 100 meters in less than 10 seconds, becoming the 121st person to do so.