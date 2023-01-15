Georgia Football Player and Team Staffer Killed in Car Crash Hours After Championship Celebration

A University of Georgia football player and team staff member were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning after the team's national championship victory celebration.

Offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, were both killed in the crash, as two other members of the football program were injured and are in stable condition, per the UGA Athletic Association.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department," a statement from UGA reads. "We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

As the Athens-Clarke County Police Department notes, per a release, four people were in the vehicle during the 2:45 a.m. crash Sunday, outside UGA's campus in Athens.

The 2021 Ford Expedition that LeCroy was driving hit two power poles and trees after it left the road, and Willock — who was from New Jersey and a redshirt sophomore on the team — died at the scene; LeCroy died at the hospital, per police.

A 21-year-old male passenger and a 26-year-old female passenger both reportedly sustained injuries in the crash.

"We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach," head coach Kirby Smart said in a release. "Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible."

The crash came just hours after fans packed Sanford Stadium to celebrate the team's national championship. Former players, like Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles, and current players, like linebacker Nolan Smith, shared tributes to both Willock and LeCroy on social media.

"Watching them grow and become like family over these few years. There is no grief without love, and we love both of you like family," Davis wrote.

The crash, which marked the first fatal motor vehicle crash of 2023 in Athens-Clarke County, according to police, is under investigation.

"On behalf of the University of Georgia, our entire campus grieves for the loss of two young members of our campus community: student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy," wrote President of the University of Georgia, Jere W. Morehead. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends. We also pray for the full recovery of those injured in this tragic accident."



