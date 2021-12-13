Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Wins 2021 Heisman Award

Young's win is the second consecutive Heisman trophy for a University of Alabama player after wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the honor in 2020

The Crimson Tide's Bryce Young has taken home college football's highest honor.

On Saturday night, the University of Alabama quarterback was named the 2021 Heisman Memorial Trophy recipient — the first quarterback from the school to do so.

A 20-year-old sophomore from Santa Ana, California, Young is the 18th quarterback among the last 21 Heisman winners. As the fourth Alabama player to win the Heisman in 13 years, he currently holds the school's single-game passing record with 559 yards tossed in Nov. 20's face-off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Young is no stranger to awards for his game play, having taken home Los Angeles Times Player of the Year, California's Gatorade Football Player of the Year and the USA Today High School Offensive Player of the Year.

Bryce Young Credit: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty

At this weekend's Heisman ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Young told attendees, "Whenever you can win an award like this, it goes as an individual award, but it's a team award."

He continued, "It was big for me understanding the quarterback tradition and the standard that was being a quarterback at the University of Alabama. It was important for me to live up to that, to meet that standard."

Young's win is a fourth player under Alabama's Nick Saban, which means the Crimson Tide head coach is now tied with late Notre Dame coach Frank Leahy for the most Heisman winners.

The Heisman was voted on by the 57 living previous winners and 870 members of the media. According to Michigan Live, Young earned 684 first-place votes, far outpacing his competitors: University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, University of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Last year, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the trophy, besting three quarterbacks: fellow Roll Tide teammate Mac Jones (who now plays for the New England Patriots), Clemson University's Trevor Lawrence (now with the Jacksonville Jaguars) and the University of Florida's Kyle Trask, who took home a 2021 Super Bowl ring as one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.