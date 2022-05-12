United States Confirmed to Host Rugby World Cup in 2031 and 2033

The U.S. will host the 2031 Men's Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women's Rugby World Cup

The United States has been chosen to host the 2031 Men's Rugby World Cup and the 2033 Women's Rugby World Cup, tournament officials confirmed.

During the annual World Rugby council meeting in Dublin on Thursday, the U.S. was announced as a host nation for the tournament.

Ahead of the United States, England is set to host the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, while Australia was announced as the location for the 2027 Men's Rugby World Cup and 2029 Women's Rugby World Cup.

"Today, we have approved three exceptional Rugby World Cup host nations – England, Australia and USA – providing unprecedented certainty and an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate the growth and impact of rugby globally," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said to the council. "It is great for rugby, for fans and for the host nations."

"Today is a landmark moment for the sport, and an exciting development for fans," he added. "I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making this dream a reality as we look to deliver a truly global sport for all."

rugby world cup Credit: Michael Steele/Getty

U.S. Rugby Chief Executive Ross Young shared his excitement for Thursday's decision and expressed gratitude for tournament officials' "trust and endorsement of our vision to grow this incredible sport exponentially across our country."

"USA Rugby will now venture into a new era and ensure the sport's most treasured event is a springboard for creating lasting, sustainable enthusiasm and passion for rugby from coast to coast," Young continued in his statement. "We look forward to partnering with World Rugby in the years ahead to ensure that our preparations for these tournaments and the events themselves are a paradigm-shifting catalyst for the growth of our sport, not only here in the United States but around the world."

According to ESPN, it's anticipated that the 2031 World Cup will fall in the event's usual October/November time frame, and the following cities (which are also home to NFL stadiums) will be bidding to host: Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Birmingham, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington, D.C.