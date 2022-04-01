UNC Law Student Files for Homework Extension So She Can Watch Tar Heels, Duke Blue Devils Face Off

UNC law student Jess Errico filed a motion so she and her peers could have a homework extension to watch Duke and UNC play in the Final Four on Saturday

One University of North Carolina law student just used her skills in the classroom to score an off-court March Madness win.

Jess Errico, a first-year student at UNC's law school, filed a motion to get a 24-hour homework extension to watch her school's basketball team, the Tar Heels, face off against their rivals, the Duke University Blue Devils, in one of the March Madness Final Four games Saturday, The Washington Post reported.

According to the Post, Saturday's Final Four game marks the first time the Tar Heels and Blue Devils will play each other in the NCAA tournament.

Errico, 26, had a capstone project due Sunday for her legal writing class, which would amount to 65 percent of her final grade in the course.

The law student told the Post that she was planning on completing her assignment ahead of Saturday's game or sending an email to her professor requesting an extension before she came up with the idea to file a motion, as she'd been taught in class.

In her motion, Errico asked for the assignment deadline to be moved from Sunday to Monday, requesting "an additional 24 hours" for herself and her classmates "to file their motion for summary judgment in the matter of Case No. C21-1986 and in the highly likely event of UNC's victory over Duke ('Dook') in the NCAA Final Four, an additional 24 hours to be automatically awarded for a cumulative 48-hour extension."

According to the Post, Errico stated that the syllabus for her course allowed extensions in the case of "something wild" occurring, such as "2 weeks of snow days," as stated in the syllabus. She argued in her motion that the Final Four game fell under the category of "wild" circumstances.

Her motion proved to be successful; a day after Errico submitted it, one of her professors, Rachel Gurvich, met with the associate dean for academic affairs and seven other professors, all of whom unanimously decided to grant Errico and her peers the extension, the Post reported.

"I'm tickled that other people find it humorous and are laughing," Errico told the Post of her motion.

The Duke and UNC game is proving to be a must-see event for everyone, not just students at the rival schools. Country star Eric Church even canceled his sold-out Saturday concert so he could watch the game.

Church, 44, called off his show at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, admitting that it was "the most selfish thing" he has done. The Tar Heels supporter wrote in a statement to his fans, "As a lifelong Carolina basketball fan, I've watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast's dream."

Church added, "This is also the most selfish thing I've ever asked the Choir to do: to give up your Saturday night plans with us so that I can have this moment with my family and sports community."