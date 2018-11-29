UNC Basketball Coach Roy Williams Slams His Own Skills After Big Loss: 'My Coaching Sucks'

Roy Williams did not exactly hide his emotions during a recent post-game interview.

On Wednesday, the University of Michigan basketball team bested the University of North Carolina 84 to 67, the Associated Press reported. In a brutally honest post-game press conference, the UNC head coach placed the blame squarely on himself.

“Guys, I’ve coached for 31 years,” he told reporters. “Right now my coaching sucks.”

When a reporter asked what aspect of the game particularly disappointed him, Williams, 68, answered, “The job that the head coach is doing with this team. Right now we stink.”

“The coach is not getting the job done with this team,” he vented during the press conference, explaining that he was “the most frustrated I’ve ever been.”

Williams has coached for 16 seasons at UNC out of his 31 seasons of coaching, according to UNC Athletics’ website. He has been named National Coach of the Year eight time. Williams’ salary is $2.18 million, according to USA Today.

He was not exactly pleased with his players either. “It was because they stunk it up. Every one of them stunk it up, and so did I,” he lamented.

One reporter asked if he hoped to better the team’s fortunes. “I hope to, yes,” Williams replied. “How? If I knew, I’d already have fixed the damn thing.”

Williams warned that his mood is not going to improve any time soon. “If you want some positive things, you better go out and find somebody on the street because I’ve got no positives for me, no positives for my team,” he said.

“I’m a little frustrated, in case you couldn’t tell,” he noted.

Williams gave credit to Michigan for a dominant performance. “They played a heck of a lot better than we did. They coached a heck of a lot better than we did,” he said. “As a coach, I feel like I’ve done the worst job with this team in 31 years as a head coach.”

A reporter asked Williams what the difference was between last year’s and this year’s Michigan-UNC matches. “They won tonight. We won last year,” Williams answered, referencing UNC’s 86-71 victory last time. “That’s the biggest difference.”