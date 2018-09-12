Umpires are reportedly considering boycotting Serena Williams‘ matches after she butted heads with chair umpire Carlos Ramos during the contentious U.S. Open women’s singles final last weekend.

Williams, who called Ramos “a thief” and suggested that his actions were motivated by sexism, lost to Naomi Osaka, 20, after being given three violations.

Umpires are debating whether to bow out of working at Williams’ matches unless she apologizes for criticizing Ramos, The Times of London reported.

An official told The Times that umpires felt “not supported” by the United States Tennis Association. According to the official, umpires thought Ramos was “thrown to the wolves for simply doing his job and was not willing to be abused for it.”

The USTA declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Times noted that, as a result of the treatment of Ramos, umpires are coming together in a profession that lacks significant organization.

The International Tennis Federation came to Ramos’ defense on Monday. In a statement, the ITF said, “Carlos Ramos is one of the most experienced and respected umpires in tennis. Mr. Ramos’ decisions were in accordance with the relevant rules and were re-affirmed by the US Open’s decision to fine Serena Williams for the three offences.”

The statement continued, “It is understandable that this high-profile and regrettable incident should provoke debate. At the same time, it is important to remember that Mr. Ramos undertook his duties as an official according to the relevant rule book and acted at all times with professionalism and integrity.”

And according to USA Today, Ramos told Portugal’s Tribuna Expresso of the controversy, “I’m fine, given the circumstances. It’s a delicate situation, but ‘a la carte’ arbitration does not exist. Do not worry about me!”

Ramos reportedly told the outlet that he was “sure of his performance,” USA Today said. He will be the umpire at matches this week for the Davis Cup, according to USA Today.

After winning the men’s singles final at the U.S. Open on Sunday, Novak Djokovic told reporters, “I have my personal opinion that maybe the chair umpire should not have pushed Serena to the limit, especially in a Grand Slam final … He did change the course of the match. It was, in my opinion, maybe unnecessary. We all go through our emotions, especially when you’re fighting for a Grand Slam trophy.”

Ramos gave Williams, 36, a violation for illegal coaching from her player box during the first set. Williams told Ramos, “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose.”

Williams’ second violation was for breaking her racket.

The athlete told Ramos during the match, “You will never, ever, ever be on another court of mine as long as you live. You are the liar. When are you going to give me my apology? You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry… And you stole a point from me. You’re a thief, too!”

Ramos gave Williams her third violation for verbal abuse.