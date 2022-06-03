"My heart is forever broken," wrote UMass Amherst lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska's mother Lydia Johnston Kaminska on Facebook after he died "unexpectedly" Monday

UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Dies 'Unexpectedly' at 19: 'He Will Sorely Be Missed'

The University of Massachusetts Amherst is mourning the death of a 19-year-old student and lacrosse player.

Aidan Kaminska, a sophomore communications major and midfielder for the Minutemen, died "unexpectedly" on the morning of Memorial Day, according to an obituary, which did not include a cause of death.

"Aidan was known for his infectious smile, being a good friend, and a tremendous athlete," the obituary reads.

"Aidan loved to be goofy and make people laugh. He loved baby animals, especially ducklings and bunnies. He enjoyed taking long walks in nature and he worked out fiercely. He also enjoyed cooking, often sautéing fresh spinach and trying out new recipes. He like to make homemade pickles with his mother," it continues. "Aidan had numerous friends and was an inspiration to many. He will sorely be missed."

Aidan's mother Lydia Johnston Kaminska paid tribute to her son, sharing video highlights of his athletic career. "My beautiful son. Aidan. My heart is forever broken," Lydia wrote Monday on Facebook.

Born August 13, 2002, in Stony Brook, New York, Aidan graduated from Port Jefferson School District in 2020, where he discovered his love for lacrosse and captained the school's team, according to his obituary. He earned All-County Midfielder in his junior year and played for a number of travel lacrosse teams, winning the 2016 World Series of Youth Lacrosse with the Legacy Lacrosse team.

Aidan earned Rookie-of-the-Week at UMass Amherst, where he was named to the CAA All-Rookie and All-Tournament teams, according to the college. In six games, he scored nine goals, including three in his first-ever start.

"The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates and coaches. University resources are available for members of the UMass community to utilize during this challenging time," UMass Amherst shared in a statement.