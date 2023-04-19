Ultramarathoner Says She's an 'Idiot' After Being Disqualified for Using a Car

Scottish runner Joasia Zakrzewski was found to have traveled 2.5 miles of the race by car

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 02:21 PM
EJMF0A Joasia Zakrzewski (Scotland) running the women's marathon at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2014
Photo: Stuart Cooper/Alamy Stock Photo

Scottish runner Joasia Zakrzewski has apologized after a "miscommunication" disqualified her from an ultramarathon.

Zakrzewski, 47, was initially recorded as the third-place winner during the 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool 50-mile race.

However, she was disqualified for apparently using a vehicle during a portion of the marathon, according to the BBC.

Following an investigation, the marathon officials determined that Zakrsewski traveled more than two miles in a car. Speaking to the BBC, the runner said she had accepted a ride from a friend on the road after her leg began to hurt, originally intending to tell officials she was discontinuing the race.

Zakrzewski explained, "When I got to the checkpoint I told them I was pulling out and that I had been in the car, and they said 'you will hate yourself if you stop.' "

She told the BBC she had agreed to "carry on in a non-competitive way" and wanted to "make sure" not to "overtake the runner in front" of her.

However, Zakrzewski accepted a medal and posed for photos after crossing the finish line, which she called "a massive error" because she felt "tired and jetlagged" after the race. "I hold my hands up, I should have handed them back and not had pictures done but I was feeling unwell and spaced out and not thinking clearly," she added when speaking to the BBC.

The race director, Wayne Drinkwater, said Zakrzewski made "no attempt" to make the race organizers "aware of what happened" which would have allowed the event to "correct the results" of the race.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Drinkwater continued, "At the finish location, Joasia crossed the finish line timing mat, received her finisher medal and was presented with her trophy. At no point at the finish were the event team informed by Joasia that she was 'not running the race competitively.' "

"None of our event team in question, with written statements to confirm this, were aware that Joasia had vehicle transport at any time during the race until we received information after the race from another competitor."

Drinkwater said if he and his team had been made aware of the situation during the race, "disqualification from the race would have been immediate at that point."

RELATED VIDEO: Golden Retrievers Gather at Boston Marathon Finish Line to Honor Late Canine Race Fan

The revised third place runner is now listed as Mel Sykes, whom Zakrzewski has since apologized to for the mistake. "I'm an idiot and want to apologize to Mel. It wasn't malicious, it was miscommunication."

She added, "I would never purposefully cheat and this was not a target race, but I don't want to make excuses. Mel didn't get the glory at the finish and I'm really sorry she didn't get that."

In the aftermath, Zakrzewski said she is "devastated this has happened" because she's "given so much to the running world" and hopes to race again, despite a number of social media users calling for her lifetime ban.

Sykes explained how the error was discovered in a response on social media. "Too many people noticed things were amiss and contacted the race organisers separately so they had to launch an investigation," she wrote. "Strava data mainly, hadn't taken the race route (followed the main road) and also a section where HR/cadence/speed didn't add up," Sykes explained.

Related Articles
Dozens of golden retrievers gather with their owners, and some other breeds, to pose for photos and play together in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 16, 2023.
Golden Retrievers Gather at Boston Marathon Finish Line to Honor Late Canine Race Fan
2019 TCS NYC Marathon (NYCM) Week: Race Day. Tiki Barber at the finish line.
Tiki Barber Is Running 'Meaningful' Miles with Team For Kids As They Celebrate Raising $100M
Kara Goucher rollout
Olympic Runner Kara Goucher on Sex Abuse Allegations Against Coach: 'I Want My Voice to Be Heard'
Team Ridgeway
Father Pushes Non-Verbal Daughter, 24, in Wheelchair for 10 Half Marathons: 'She's Got So Much Joy'
Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch
NASCAR Disqualifies Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch After Failed Inspection: 'We Were Shocked' Says Team Owner
Nina O'Brien
Team USA Skier Nina O'Brien 'Alert and Responsive' After Scary Crash in Giant Slalom Race
Ashton Kutcher runs during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City.
Ashton Kutcher Finishes NYC Marathon, Raises $1M to Protect Children Against Sexual Abuse
Bill ClintonHillary and Bill Clinton walk with their daughter, Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton Says Having Parents Cheering Her on at N.Y.C. Marathon Helped Push Her Over the Finish Line
Lanae Brody
From a Ski Accident to Running a Half Marathon — How One PEOPLE Staffer Conquered Her Injury
Bubba Wallace
Bubba Wallace Suspended from NASCAR Series After Las Vegas Altercation
Gold medalist Athing Mu of Team United States celebrates after the Women's 800m final at the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on July 24, 2022.
Athing Mu Narrowly Wins 800m Gold as Team USA Cleans Up with 33 Medals at World Championships
Marathon Duck
An Emotional Support Duck Ran the New York City Marathon in Custom Webbed Sneakers
Parents face backlash after 6-year-old allowed to run full marathon
Parents Say Child Protective Services Visited Them After Backlash Over Completing Marathon with Son, 6
Keira D'Amato of Team United States reacts as she crosses the finish line of the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
How Keira D'Amato Went from 'Hobby Jogger' Life to Breaking the American Marathon Record
Julia Hawkins
105-Year-Old Julia Hawkins Sets World Record for Age Group in 100-Meter Run: 'It Was Wonderful'
Jessie Diggins
Olympian Jessie Diggins on Pushing Through 'Painful' and 'Hard' Food Poisoning to Win Silver Medal