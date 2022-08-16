Ultramarathon Runner Dean Karnazes Attacked by Coyote During 150-Mile Run, Shares Video of His Injuries

WARNING: Graphic footage contained in the below video

Ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes reveals he survived a coyote attack.

In a graphic video posted on Instagram late last week, the 59-year-old runner was seen with a bloody face and shirt while on the 150-mile run in California's Marin Headlands.

"I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said. Noticeably out of breath, he added, "I got attacked by a coyote. That was a first."

He said the coyote tackled him, but he scared it away after he "whacked it" with a pole he was carrying.

"Kind of brutal," Karnazes said. "Not sure what I'm gonna do. I guess I gotta keep going or else it'll probably come back for me."

He captioned the video, "I've been attacked by a shark, and now a coyote. Both incidents were terrifying. #animalencounter #headlands150 #survivalmode."

Days later, he sent out a warning that asked people to stop feeding coyotes.

"As I've witnessed firsthand, people (mostly tourist) have been feeding wild coyotes in the Marin Headlands area of California. This has got to stop," he wrote alongside a photo that reads, "Do not feed the coyotes."

He urged anyone who witnessed coyotes being fed to "say something," adding: "The local Rangers are doing the best they can, but we trail runners are out in these areas more than anyone."

In the comments section, he joked, "I might have missed my stitches window, but my lips are now fuller and plumper. It's next level augmentation!"

RELATED VIDEO: Carson Pickett Makes History as First Player with Limb Difference to Play for USWNT: 'Dream Come True'

Ahead of the attack, Karnazes shared footage of his view during his trek, showing off the gorgeous San Francisco night skyline that featured the city's Golden Gate Bridge.

"If you're wondering why anyone would do such a thing, maybe this view will give you part of the answer," he said with a laugh. "Look at that city."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Why we run ultras," he captioned the video.