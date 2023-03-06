Ukrainian Tennis Player Marta Kostyuk Refuses to Shake Hands with Russian Opponent After Winning

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk chose not to shake hands with her opponent, Russian player Varvara Gracheva, after defeating her in the final of the ATX Open on Sunday.

Kostyuk, 20, defeated 20-year-old Gracheva 6-3, 7-5 in the final.

"Being in the position that I am in right now, it's extremely special to win this title," Kostyuk said. "And I want to dedicate this title to Ukraine and to all the people that are fighting and dying right now."

Additionally, Kostyuk did not name her opponent in the acceptance speech.

Kostyuk previously said she would not shake hands with any of her Russian or Belarusian opponents while the war continues in Ukraine. Kostyuk's father and grandfather are still in Kyiv.

And in September, the tennis star refused to shake hands with Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka at the US Open, citing the ongoing conflict in her hometown, Kyiv.

The athlete told CNN at the time, "I am more stressed being outside and looking in, than actually being there," as she tries to balance the pressure of competing with the stress of worrying about her family.

Kostyuk added, "It just takes time and, unfortunately, a lot of losses and death, including a lot of innocent people. This is our faith, I guess, and we have to just come back strong."

Sunday's victory brought Kostyuk's rank in the WTA up to No. 40.

Robert Prange/Getty

The WTA permitted Russian and Belarusian players to compete, unlike some other tournaments for the sport.

"Individual athletes should not be penalized or prevented from competing due to where they are from, or the decisions made by the governments of their countries," the WTA said in a previous statement.

Russian and Belarusian players were permitted to play in the 2023 Australian Open under a specific circumstance implemented by the tournament. They were not allowed have their flag or country displayed, CNN reported.

Last year, Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from competing in the 2022 tournament. That April, Wimbledon officials released a statement addressing their concern.

"Given the profile of The Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of Government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible."

The statement continued: "In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships," the statement continued. "It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022."

Before the decision, the tournament hadn't implemented a ban on athletes since players from Germany and Japan were barred from competing during World War II, ESPN reported.