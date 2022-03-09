Ukrainian Skier Medaled at Paralympic Games One Day After Home Destroyed amid Russia's Invasion

"I am very happy, but not 100% because in my country there is a very big situation and I want peace for Ukraine," said Dmytro Suiarko after earning a bronze medal on Tuesday

A Ukrainian biathlete scored a bronze medal at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics just one day after his home was destroyed amid Russia's invasion of his native country.

Dmytro Suiarko, who placed third in the middle distance vision impaired event on Tuesday, opened up about the bittersweet moment and shared how difficult it was to stay focused.

"I am happy, but you know the situation in Ukraine," Suiarko said via the Olympic Information Service, according to USA Today. "Very hard concentration is needed in biathlon and I missed twice because yesterday my house where I live, it was bombed and destroyed."

Suiarko, who lives in the city of Chernihiv about 90 miles north of Kyiv, was joined on the podium by Vitalii Lukianenko and Anatolli Kovalevskyi, who won gold and silver, respectively, at Tuesday's event.

Regarding Ukraine's sweep at the event, Suiarko added, "I am very happy, but not 100% because in my country there is a very big situation and I want peace for Ukraine."

Also on Tuesday, 19-year-old Anastasiia Laletina chose not to compete in the biathlon middle-distance sitting race after being told that her father, a soldier in the Ukrainian army, had been captured by the Russian invaders, according to AFP News.

Dmytro Suiarko Credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images

"Her father is a soldier in the Ukrainian army and (was taken) prisoner by Russian soldiers. They beat him," team spokeswoman Nataliia Harach said in a statement to the outlet. "She was very upset and couldn't take part in the race."

Despite the ongoing conflict, Ukraine is performing well in the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. Ukraine is currently second in the overall medal count, with six golds and 19 total medals, only behind China with 10 golds and 31 total medals. Canada is the only other team with more gold medals (seven) than Ukraine.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion of Ukraine, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

