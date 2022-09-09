UK Premier League Games Postponed After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Games across a spectrum of sports in the United Kingdom are being rescheduled in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Hours after fans at the West Ham United/FCSB of Romania match sang "God Save the Queen" before their Europa Conference League game, and players and staff observed a moment of silence and wore black armbands, the English Premier League has postponed all matches through Monday, the league announced Friday.

"At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the league said in a statement on Twitter. "To honor her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening's game."

"We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty's long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication," Premier League CEO Richard Masters said. "This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

The Scottish FA, SPFL, SWPL and Highland & Lowland leagues have also postponed all football matches, according to Sky Sports.

EuroBasket players hold a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth Mattia Ozbot/Getty

Boxing and cycling's Tour of Britain have canceled their weekend schedules, while other sports are taking a hybrid approach.

Horse racing has been suspended Friday and Saturday with scheduled events returning on Sunday, Sky Sports reports, cricket will resume Saturday after canceled matches Friday, and after suspended play on Thursday, the BMW PGA Championship will pick back up Saturday morning at Wentworth Club in Surrey.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rugby will continue as scheduled in coming days, including Premiership play and the Super League Eliminator match between Huddersfield and Salford on Saturday.

Several other sports leagues have also held moments of silence in honor of the Queen. Shortly after her death was announced on Thursday, Great Britain played Italy at the EuroBasket tournament and the teams paused on the court in Milan before the start. London's Arsenal team did the same, along with the NFL ahead of Thursday's first game of the season.