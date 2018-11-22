College Player Accidentally Tackles ESPN Reporter on the Sidelines — Then Asks Her Out

After a literal run-in during a recent football game, University of Georgia player Prather Hudson wasn’t going to waste an opportunity to ask out the sideline reporter he had just accidentally tackled on camera.

“Really sorry I knocked you down,” he tweeted on Monday at Laura Rutledge, an anchor and reporter for ESPN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“But…” Hudson added. “I can pick you up at 7.”

He added an emoji of a smiley face wearing sunglasses, in case his point wasn’t already clear.

Rutledge, who is married to professional baseball player Josh Rutledge, took it all in stride — shooting Hudson down gently and succinctly. She tweeted back a crying-laughing face.

🤣 — Laura Rutledge (@LauraMRutledge) November 20, 2018

Took an L in Athens today. So many thanks to everyone at @UGAAthletics for their help after this happened…even though I’m a Gator 😏 pic.twitter.com/b1FTCPaqtH — Laura Rutledge (@LauraMRutledge) November 18, 2018

Their collision had been captured by TV cameras during Georgia’s game Saturday against the University of Massachusetts.

According to the Macon Telegraph, Hudson, a redshirt sophomore tailback from Columbus, was blocking another player when the two were carried out of bounds and slammed into Rutledge.

• Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Unfazed, she later shared a clip of the moment on her Twitter.

“Took an L in Athens today. So many thanks to everyone at @UGAAthletics for their help after this happened…even though I’m a Gator,” she wrote.

The back and forth was fodder for sports fans online, some of whom lauded Hudson for his confidence and others who couldn’t help dunking on him for the unsuccessful bravado.

Radio host Kayce Smith, a friend of Rutledge’s, also joined in, tweeting, “My girl @LauraMRutledge went viral for taking a huge sideline hit and getting asked on a condolences date. Definition of shooters shoot.”

Rutledge kept it cool in response with (what else?) a GIF.