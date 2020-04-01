UFC's Jon Jones Pleads Guilty to DWI, Says He Will Work on 'Unhealthy Relationship' with Alcohol

Image zoom Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty

UFC star Jon Jones has pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence.

The athlete, 32, was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday, March 26, after police responded to the sound of a gunshot. Upon a search, authorities said they found an open container of alcohol in Jones’ car and a firearm. He was arrested after a sobriety test was conducted.

On Tuesday, Jones agreed to plead guilty to DWI, avoiding jail time, if he follows the terms of the agreement, according to ESPN. Along with a $500 fine, Jones will serve 96 straight hours in a house arrest–like program along with 48 hours of community service and complete a 90-day outpatient treatment program.

Jones was also charged with possession of an open container, failure to provide proof of insurance and negligent use of a firearm. All of the charges have since been dropped, ESPN reported.

“His attorney and Mr. Jones have been made aware that if he fails to do this, the state will seek to impose the balance of any jail time without regard for any exceptional circumstances,” a spokesperson for the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office said, according to the outlet.

Opening up about the arrest, Jones said that he is “truly disappointed” in himself.

“While we all work to understand and cope with stress and uncertainties surrounding the current state of our world,” he told PEOPLE in a statement, “I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times.”

“I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans,” he continued. “… I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol.”

Jones said moving forward, he “will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most.”

“I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world,” he said. “I very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thank you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.