UFC's Jon Jones Charged with DWI, Negligent Use of a Firearm in New Mexico

Authorities arrested UFC‘s Jon “Bones” Jones on Thursday morning, multiple outlets report.

In New Mexico, an Albuquerque Police officer responded to the sound of a gunshot at about 1 a.m. local time, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ESPN.

The officer identified 32-year-old Jones as sitting in the driver’s seat, with an open container of alcohol behind the passenger seat.

Following a sobriety test, the light heavyweight champ was charged with alleged aggravated DWI, possession of an open container and failure to provide proof of insurance, according to Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center records.

A search turned up a handgun underneath the driver’s seat, resulting in Jones also being charged with alleged negligent use of a firearm, according to KOAT.

Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center records show Jones was later released on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 9, TMZ reported.

Jones’ rep declined to comment to PEOPLE.

The Albuquerque Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes,” a spokesperson for the police department told ESPN. “Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority.”

The outlet also reported that the UFC is “in contact with Jones’ management team and is currently gathering additional information.”