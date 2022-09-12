UFC Veteran Elias Theodorou Dead at 34 of Stage 4 Liver Cancer

TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter said the fighter had only shared the diagnosis with select people

By
Published on September 12, 2022 12:32 PM
Elias Theodorou of Canada poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC 231 event at Scotiabank Arena on December 8, 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
Elias Theodorou. Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty

Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou has died of stage 4 liver cancer. He was 34 years old.

TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter shared the news late Sunday on Twitter after receiving confirmation from a representative for Theodorou.

"Theodorou was privately battling stage 4 liver cancer and had only told a select group of people of his diagnosis," Bronsteter said of the Mixed Martial Arts fighter.

The Canada native won The Ultimate Fighter: Nations Middleweight Tournament against Sheldon Westcott in 2014 and fought in a total of 22 MMA matches throughout his career including 11 in the UFC from 2014 to 2019, TSN reported.

Theodorou began his career in MMA with 11 back-to-back victories, Yahoo! Sports reported.

He last fought in December in a match against Bryan Baker, where he became the first professional athlete ever to compete in North America with a therapeutic use exemption for medical cannabis.

"Securing the therapeutic use exemption was a years-long quest that he dedicated his time and resources towards and his legacy for cannabis athletes will be felt for years to come," Bronsteter said on Twitter.

Elias Theodorou of Canada gives a thumbs up after facing Daniel Kelly of Australia in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at Qudos Bank Arena on November 19, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.
Elias Theodorou. Mark Kolbe/Getty

In addition to his career in fighting, Theodorou also competed on season three of The Amazing Race Canada.

Bronsteter described Theodorou as, "a great athlete with a wonderful sense of humor and a smile that would light up a room."

Michael Chiesa, a fellow-MMA fighter, shared a video on Twitter following the news of Theodorou's death.

Chiesa said he "instantly found a friend" when he first met the fighter.

Chiesa said Theodorou was the "type of guy who'd give you the shirt off his back" before sharing an anecdote about how that was literally true. He began by holding up a sports jacket he said belonged to Theodorou.

Chiesa recalled a time when he was called to do a last-minute press conference but didn't have a dress shirt to throw on. He said Theodorou was wearing the sports jacket at the time and took it off and handed it to his friend.

"That's the type of guy he was," he said.

