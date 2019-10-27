UFC Star Pleads for the Return of His 19-Year-Old Stepdaughter After She Goes Missing for Days

Image zoom Walt Harris/Instagram

UFC heavyweight competitor Walt Harris is asking for help in locating his 19-year-old stepdaughter, who went missing on Thursday in Alabama.

Harris, 36, shared several photos of his stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard on Instagram Friday and asked his followers to share the message he wrote.

“Please help!!!! Any info message me on here or call the Auburn police (334) 501-3140 Please!!! BOLO: Black 2017 Honda CRV Tag: 49BS356 My daughters name is Aniah! 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!!,” the athlete said.

According to the Auburn Police Department’s website, Blanchard was reported missing to local authorities on Thursday. She last communicated with a friend on Wednesday night, just before midnight.

Aniah’s mother Angela Haley-Harris told WBRC that her daughter had met a young man on Wednesday night, the same evening Aniah’s debit card was last used.

The teen was last seen wearing a black dress, tan duck boots with black stockings.

On Saturday, police updated their statement with news that Blanchard’s 2017 black Honda CR-V was located at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery on Friday. Police were notified about the vehicle by a citizen but have still not found Blanchard.

An investigation has been launched into her disappearance.

Police also said that after the vehicle was recovered on Friday, they discovered that there had been damage done to it from the last time it was seen on Oct. 23 just before midnight in Auburn.

Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding Blanchard to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.