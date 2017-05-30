UFC Fighter Proposes to Girlfriend: 'Thank You For Having Our Kid ... Do You Want to Marry Me?'

This wasn’t your average marriage proposal.

UFC fighter Alexander Gustafsson popped the question to his girlfriend Moa Antonia Johansson in the Octagon on Sunday evening.

After an impressive win over former title challenger Glover Teixeira, the Swedish Gustafsson called his girlfriend to the platform.

Still sporting his gloves, the bloodied fighter gives her a kiss on the cheek.

He then whispers in her ear: “I love you and thanks for having our kid, our baby. I love you with all my heart, now do you want marry me?”

Johansson said yes.

The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

Not only did Gustafsson get the ‘Yes’ from his girlfriend, but he also picked up a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus for his big win against Teixeira.