Jordan Williams captured a would-be thief in the act as the man tried to steal the UFC fighter's car from a gas station parking lot

UFC's Jordan Williams Springs to Action After Man Tries to Steal His Car: 'Lesson Was Learned'

A UFC fighter used his skills in the ring to catch a carjacker in the real world.

Jordan Williams, 30, had left his car running in a Denver, Colorado parking lot on Thursday when he went inside of a gas station to buy a drink, ESPN reported. While returning to he vehicle, he noticed a man attempting to back up his car after climbing inside through the driver's side.

"At first I couldn't really believe it," Williams told ESPN. "And then I was like, 'Holy s---, there's someone really in my car.'

After spotting the would-be thief, Williams ran to his car, pulling the man out from the driver's seat.

Jordan Williams Credit: Jordan Williams/Instagram

"As I started to run towards the car it started to slowly back up. And man, the look this guy gave me on his face through the window was like, 'Yeah, I got your car and this is happening,' " he recalled.

The pro fighter continued to fight off the man who went on to flee from the scene.

In this handout photo provided by the UFC, (L-R) Jordan Williams punches Mickey Gall in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 24, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty

Williams also shared footage of the attempted carjacking on Instagram later that day.



"So someone tried to steal my car today," he wrote in part. "If you are wondering why my car was still on its the same reason why he couldn't drive away, I have a push to start and my car won't go unless the keys are within 5 ft of it and I have them on me always. Needless to say my lesson was learned and I hope so was his."

"Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I'll settle with getting my car back," he added.