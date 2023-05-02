UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Dead at 29 After Being Hit By Bus in Brazil

Colares was returning from training when he was hit by the bus on Monday, according to his trainer

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on May 2, 2023 01:10 PM
Felipe Colares poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session on May 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty

UFC fighter Felipe "Cabocão" Colares has died at age 29, according to Brazilian news outlet Combate.

Colares was reportedly returning from training on Avenida das Américas in Guaratiba when he was "run over" by the bus on Monday morning, his trainer Rodrigo Babi told the outlet.

According to Combate, Colares was "promptly" attended to by the fire department but died from his injuries on the way to Rocha Faria Hospital in Campo Grande.

MMA Fighting confirmed Colares' death on Monday.

He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, and a 10-month-old son Rhavi, according to the outlet.

Felipe Colares of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on May 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty

After the news broke, USA Today reporter Nolan King shared a unique video of Colares.

"Rest in peace, Felipe Colares. Fight clips are cool, but here he is stopping an alleged phone thief on the streets in Rio," King tweeted.

Colares, a former Jungle Fight featherweight champion, improved to 11-4 in MMA following a victory over Alioune Nahaye in February.

He fought six times in the UFC between 2019 and 2022, posting a 2-4 record in that time.

