Entertainment Sports UFC Fighter Felipe Colares Dead at 29 After Being Hit By Bus in Brazil Colares was returning from training when he was hit by the bus on Monday, according to his trainer By Natasha Dye Published on May 2, 2023 01:10 PM Photo: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty UFC fighter Felipe "Cabocão" Colares has died at age 29, according to Brazilian news outlet Combate. Colares was reportedly returning from training on Avenida das Américas in Guaratiba when he was "run over" by the bus on Monday morning, his trainer Rodrigo Babi told the outlet. According to Combate, Colares was "promptly" attended to by the fire department but died from his injuries on the way to Rocha Faria Hospital in Campo Grande. MMA Fighting confirmed Colares' death on Monday. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, and a 10-month-old son Rhavi, according to the outlet. Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty After the news broke, USA Today reporter Nolan King shared a unique video of Colares. "Rest in peace, Felipe Colares. Fight clips are cool, but here he is stopping an alleged phone thief on the streets in Rio," King tweeted. Colares, a former Jungle Fight featherweight champion, improved to 11-4 in MMA following a victory over Alioune Nahaye in February. He fought six times in the UFC between 2019 and 2022, posting a 2-4 record in that time.