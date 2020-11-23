UFC Fighter Cody Garbrandt Says He Has Blood Clots, Brain Fog from Earlier COVID Battle

Cody Garbrandt is detailing the lingering symptoms he's experiencing from the novel coronavirus.

The 29-year-old former UFC Bantamweight Champion said on Sunday that he tested positive for COVID-19 back in August, revealing that the diagnosis was why he pulled out of his fight at the UFC 255, MMA News reported.

"Disclaimer from my last post, I was positive for COVID Aug. 29th," the athlete wrote on his Instagram Story in a since-expired or deleted post, per MMA News and MMA Fighting. "Since then I have been battling vertigo, tore my vein in my bicep which resulted in finding out I have blood clots, pneumonia, and mental fog, these are the symptoms I’ve had and been dealing with and this is the reason I pulled out of the fight."

"I haven’t done any media, but I’d like to address it on my own terms," Garbrandt reportedly added.

Garbrandt also reacted to flyweight fighter Deiveson Figueiredo's victory over Alex Perez at the UFC 255 on Sunday, writing on Twitter, "That was a lamb being brought in to a slaughter to build up that Golem mfer and let me heal from covid. It’s just business."

News of Garbrandt's health issues comes months after fellow UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died from COVID-19 complications.

On July 3, Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told ESPN that the fighter's father died in Moscow, where he had been hospitalized since May. He was 57.

"We've lost our backbone," Abdelaziz told the outlet. "He was a father, coach, brother, an icon. Things will never be the same without him."

Image zoom Khabib and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov | Credit: Valery Sharifulin/Getty Images

In October, Kbabib, 33, announced that he was stepping away from the ring in the wake of his father's tragic death.

"Today, this was my last fight," the Russian fighter told reporters after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. "Ain't no way I'm going to come here without my father."