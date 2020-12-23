UF Basketball Star Keyontae Johnson Released from Hospital After Collapsing on Court

"The process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work," his family said

Keyontae Johnson has been released from the hospital, 10 days after he collapsed during a college basketball game.

On Tuesday, Johnson's family released a statement confirming that the University of Florida Gators basketball player is back home, and said they would continue to update the public on his health.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital. We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family," the Johnson family said in a statement shared by the school.

"Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness," the statement continued. "As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work."

"We are committed to sharing not only updates on Keyontae but also any information we think could help others," the family added. "When we have that, we will share it. Until then, we continue to be grateful for the care and support Keyontae is receiving."

Johnson, 21, collapsed minutes into a game against Florida State University on Saturday, Dec. 12, shortly after scoring a point, according to ESPN.

He fell following a timeout, and received immediate medical attention and was taken to the locker room before being transferred to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

There, he was determined to be in “critical but stable condition” and was placed in a medically induced coma, his grandfather Larry DeJarnett told USA Today.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Days later, Johnson's family shared some good news when they revealed he was out of the coma and determined to be in stable condition and "breathing on his own."

"He even FaceTimed the team!" his parents, Nika and Marrecus Johnson, added. "We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we're beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days."

Image zoom Keyontae Johnson | Credit: Porter Binks/Getty

At the time, Johnson's parents didn't give any specific details about their son's condition, but they promised to "continue to share updates about Keyontae's health and progress."

They also expressed their gratitude for "how much people love and care for him," but urged those looking for information to take their sourcing seriously.