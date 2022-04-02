UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks Will Play in NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final

After two fierce games, the final teams contending for the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament title have been set.

South Carolina was victorious over Louisville on Friday night, in a game that ended 72-59.

And in an intense and dramatic finish, Connecticut secured their final spot shortly after at Target Center, winning 63-58 against Stanford.

UConn beat defending champions Stanford after they won last year and ended their 24-game winning streak.

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies against Stanford with 14 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina was the strongest of the five starters with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting, along with 18 rebounds and 4 assists.

Of the Final Four teams, UConn is the most victorious, taking the championship title 11 times since the women's tournament began in 1982. In fact, between 2013 and 2016, the Huskies won a record four times in a row.

South Carolina last won the tournament in 2017, while Stanford was the reigning champions after defeating Arizona 54-53 in 2021.

This is the first time the NCAA has broken from tradition and allowed the use of "March Madness" for the women's basketball championship. In the past, the NCAA exclusively reserved the phrase and branding for men's basketball.

The organization announced the change would take effect in 2022 back in September, saying the decision came about after a "comprehensive external review of gender equity issues in connection with the NCAA championships."

"Women's basketball has grown tremendously over the past several years, and we remain focused on our priority of enhancing and growing the game," Lynn Holzman, vice president of women's basketball, said in a statement at the time. "The brand recognition that March Madness carries will broaden marketing opportunities as we continue that work to elevate the women's basketball championship."