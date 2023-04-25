UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Accidentally Ignored Joe Biden's Phone Call After Championship Win

Luckily, the basketball coach says his voicemail inbox wasn't full.

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 12:03 PM
UCONN Head Coach Dan Hurley Accidentally Ignored Joe Biden’s Phone Call After Championship Win
Dan Hurley. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty

After celebrating his team's dominant NCAA Championship win earlier this month, UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley accidentally pulled the ultimate power move: Leaving the President of the United States on read.

In a new interview with The Athletic about the Huskies title-winning NCAA tournament run, the head coach shared a story about ignoring a phone call from a Washington, D.C. area code because he was on the line with a recruit.

But as it turned out, the call was from President Joe Biden.

Biden, 80, was ringing Hurley, 50, to give him a customary call to congratulate the coach on his team's championship season.

"It doesn't come up on your caller ID like Joe Biden," Hurley told the outlet. "I just assumed when the President calls, it would be someone interrupting your call saying, 'The President is on the line.' "

Luckily for Hurley, at least his inbox wasn't full: "I got a voicemail," he told The Athletic's Dana O'Neil.

UCONN Head Coach Dan Hurley Accidentally Ignored Joe Biden’s Phone Call After Championship Win
Dan Hurley. Mitchell Layton/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Biden recently invited Hurley's Huskies team and the Louisiana State Tigers, the NCAA women's basketball champions, to the White House for visits.

The Huskies' recent March Madness run netted the school its fifth men's basketball championship, resulting in a raucous celebration on campus.

UCONN Head Coach Dan Hurley Accidentally Ignored Joe Biden’s Phone Call After Championship Win
Dan Hurley. Mitchell Layton/Getty

A No. 4 seed in the tournament, UConn defeated Iona, Saint Mary's, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Miami and then San Diego State on route to their title, winning every game by 13 or more points.

Their fifth and most recent championship puts the Huskies fourth on the list of most NCAA titles of all-time.

"We're already working on trying to get you that sixth one," Hurley told fans in a video message over the weekend.

Hurley, a former point guard for Seton Hall in the early 1990s, has coached the Huskies since the 2018 season.

Related Articles
NFL Player Aaron Rodgers attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Aaron Rodgers Getting Traded to the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers GM Confirms
Frondeur (NZ) ridden by Dean Holland returns after winning the Jockey Celebration Day 3YO Fillies Maiden Plate at Moe Racecourse on August 03, 2019 in Moe, Australia.
Australian Jockey Dead at 34 After Getting Thrown From Horse During Race: 'Heartbreaking'
Paul Rudd attends the "Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania" UK Gala Screening; Ryan Reynolds attends the 2022 People's Choice Awards; Rob McElhenney attends the Apple TV+ Primetime Emmy Party
Paul Rudd Films Sweet Moment Between Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney After Wrexham Promotion
Dillon Brooks, LeBron James
NBA Player Who Hit LeBron James in the Groin Says Fans Are Trying to 'Make Me a Villain'
WREXHAM, WALES - APRIL 22: Wrexham Football Club owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds arrive ahead of the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and Boreham Wood at Racecourse Ground on April 22, 2023 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Ryan Reynolds Says He 'Choked Up' Fulfilling Wrexham Fan's Dying Wish to Meet Him  
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, August 9 included guest host Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds (Welcome to Wrexham), Kaitlin Olson (Hacks), and musical guest Tones and I. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images) RYAN REYNOLDS, ROB MCELHENNEY
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's Soccer Team Promoted to the English Football League
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 22: C. J. Stroud attends the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)
Possible No. 1 Overall NFL Draftee C.J. Stroud Staying 'Stress-Free' Before His Life Changes (Exclusive)
Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Weekend Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'. https://www.instagram.com/jowens/?hl=en. Jonathan Owens/Instagram; Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Weekend Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'. https://www.instagram.com/simonebiles/?hl=en. Simone Biles Owens/Instagram
Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Their Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'
Marcus Smart Praises Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla
Marcus Smart Praises Boston Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla for 'Great Energy' After Ime Udoka Scandal (Exclusive)
lolo jones
Olympian Lolo Jones Jokes That She's No Longer Twitter-Verified, but 'Verified on Bumble'
Johnny Manziel, Kenzie Werner
Johnny Manziel's Girlfriend Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Claims Surface: 'It Isn't as It Seems'
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Is Officially 'Cancer Free' From Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'Considered' Retirement After Suffering Multiple Concussions Last Season
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Doesn't Say No When Asked About a Possible Return to NFL with Miami Dolphins: 'Strong Ties'
Travis Kelce with His Mom Donna After Super Bowl
Travis Kelce Blames Mom Donna for His Bad First Pitch: 'Mom Kind of Threw Me Under the Bus'
Chelsea Griffin of Love is Blind throws the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park on April 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Throw Out the First Pitch at Seattle Mariners Game: 'Unforgettable'