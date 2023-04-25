UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Accidentally Ignored Joe Biden's Phone Call After Championship Win

After celebrating his team's dominant NCAA Championship win earlier this month, UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley accidentally pulled the ultimate power move: Leaving the President of the United States on read.

In a new interview with The Athletic about the Huskies title-winning NCAA tournament run, the head coach shared a story about ignoring a phone call from a Washington, D.C. area code because he was on the line with a recruit.

But as it turned out, the call was from President Joe Biden.

Biden, 80, was ringing Hurley, 50, to give him a customary call to congratulate the coach on his team's championship season.

"It doesn't come up on your caller ID like Joe Biden," Hurley told the outlet. "I just assumed when the President calls, it would be someone interrupting your call saying, 'The President is on the line.' "

Luckily for Hurley, at least his inbox wasn't full: "I got a voicemail," he told The Athletic's Dana O'Neil.

Dan Hurley. Mitchell Layton/Getty

Biden recently invited Hurley's Huskies team and the Louisiana State Tigers, the NCAA women's basketball champions, to the White House for visits.

The Huskies' recent March Madness run netted the school its fifth men's basketball championship, resulting in a raucous celebration on campus.

Dan Hurley. Mitchell Layton/Getty

A No. 4 seed in the tournament, UConn defeated Iona, Saint Mary's, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Miami and then San Diego State on route to their title, winning every game by 13 or more points.

Their fifth and most recent championship puts the Huskies fourth on the list of most NCAA titles of all-time.

"We're already working on trying to get you that sixth one," Hurley told fans in a video message over the weekend.

Hurley, a former point guard for Seton Hall in the early 1990s, has coached the Huskies since the 2018 season.