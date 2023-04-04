15 Arrested, 16 Taken to Hospitals During Celebrations Following UConn's March Madness Win

Footage shared on social media appeared to show one shirtless man using a light post to break a glass door at the Connecticut campus

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a former Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He started at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter in 2017 and interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on April 4, 2023

A celebratory night turned messy after some University of Connecticut students were arrested and hospitalized following Monday night's NCAA national championship win.

According to WFSB, UConn officials said 15 people were arrested and 16 others were taken to hospitals for evaluation after a group of revelers broke light poles and windows, turned over a vehicle and set fires in trash bins on wooden benches.

"A small number chose to risk their safety and that of others by vandalizing or destroying property after the game," UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz told the news station.

Reitz promised a thorough investigation into the incident, with those responsible facing potential arrest and sanctions, including expulsion if they are students.

"UConn Police will investigate the vandalism and other potential criminal offenses that occurred," she added. "Those responsible will face arrest and, if they are students, sanctions up to and including expulsion."

The damage was extensive, with light poles and glass windows in nearby buildings and the Student Union door all sustaining damage, WFSB reported.

In one instance, footage shared on social media appeared to show a shirtless man using a light post to break a glass door at the university.

Other videos showed a white vehicle on its side and burning debris on the street.

RELATED VIDEO: LSU Star Angel Reese Responds to Critics: 'This Is for The Girls That Look Like Me'

UConn's facilities operations crews worked overnight to document and clean up the destruction, with the repair estimates still being determined, per WFSB.

Despite the damage, Reitz told CNN that the "vast majority of those celebrating the Husky victory last night did so safely and responsibly."

