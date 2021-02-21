"It just inspired me to want to do more, and do better and be stronger," Janet Jackson said while FaceTiming with UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier

UCLA Gymnast, Whose Floor Routine to Janet Jackson's Hits Went Viral, Tears Up During Call with Icon

UCLA gymnast Margzetta Frazier had a phone call to remember with Janet Jackson.

On Friday, shortly after the college athlete debuted a new floor routine set to some of Jackson's biggest hits, she received a call from the music icon herself.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just want to say thank you. Thank you for sharing your talent. It's so beautiful to see you tumble. Really inspiring," Jackson told Frazier on a FaceTime call, which she shared on social media.

"It just inspired me to want to do more, and do better and be stronger. I loved it. Absolutely loved it," Jackson added.

Wiping away tears, Frazier thanked the singer for her kind words, saying they meant "everything" to her.

Jackson went on to say that she hoped the pair can meet in person someday — and that Frazier will teach her how to do some tumbling. "I would one day love to learn how to tumble," Jackson told the athlete, playfully remarking, "Hopefully I won't break anything!"

Frazier first caught Jackson's eye after performing to a medley of Jackson's songs during a Jan. 10 meet. "New @JanetJackson floor routine, same @IAmMargzetta magic," UCLA Gymnastics wrote alongside a clip of the routine — which also includes a few of Jackson's signature dance moves.

"I hope you like it, girl, if you see it. I love you a lot. You're my inspiration in life," the college junior said in a video posted by the team after the meet.

Of course, Jackson did end up seeing the routine and made sure to pass along her compliments to Frazier.

"#iLuvIT," the mom of one wrote on Twitter, tagging the gymnast.

"WOKE UP SCREAMING," Frazier wrote in response. "I AM SO HAPPY THAT YOU LIKE IT!!! YOU ARE WHY I LOVE TO DANCE."

Jackson also ended up helping Frazier set two new personal bests during a meet against the University of Utah this week.

After putting up career-low numbers on the bars, Frazier was able to come back with career-high scores on the beam and vault thanks to something her coach told her.

"Janet didn't make it to where she was by not bouncing back," UCLA head coach Chris Waller said, according to The Los Angeles Times.