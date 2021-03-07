UC Berkeley Gymnast Scores a Perfect 10 on Uneven Bars Routine While Wearing a Face Mask

Emi Watterson is only the second gymnast at the University of California, Berkeley to score a perfect 10 on the bars

Emi Watterson is being hailed for her incredible accomplishment during her uneven bars routine at a meet over the weekend.

Watterson, a senior at the University of California, Berkeley from Australia, successfully earned a perfect score during the routine against the University of Utah on Saturday, making her only the second gymnast in her school's history to do so and the first since 1992.

In a video of the routine shared on Instagram by Cal Women's Gymnastics, Watterson can be seen wearing a matching mask and leotard as she stuck her landing after spinning in multiple flips. Just as she completed the routine, her teammates swarmed her in celebration.

"E M I I S A P E R F E C T 1️⃣0️⃣.0️⃣0️⃣," the team wrote in the caption of the post, which also included a photo of Watterson holding up the 10 scores she received.

Watterson has a number of prior accomplishments as a member of the UC Berkeley Bears. According to her bio, Watterson was apart of the All-Pac-12 Uneven Bars Second Team in 2019, earned an Uneven Bars Honorable Mention in 2020 and was named the Pac-12 Specialist of the Week in January 2020.

Watterson joined the team in December 2017, just two weeks before the 2018 gymnastics season at UC Berekely kicked off.