Tyron Woodley Insists 'I Love Jake Paul' Tattoo He Got After Losing Boxing Match Is Real

Tyron Woodley previously made a deal with Jake Paul that he'd get an "I Love Jake Paul" tattoo if the YouTuber-turned-boxer would grant him a rematch

Tyron Woodley insists he is sticking to his word by getting a tattoo bearing Jake Paul's name after the YouTuber won their boxing match by split decision.

The 39-year-old mixed martial artist — who made a deal with Paul, 24, following their fight that he'd be granted a rematch if he got the words "I Love Jake Paul" tattooed somewhere on his body — debuted the ink on his Instagram on Monday.

As seen in a photo shared by Woodley, the design sits on the inside of the athlete's middle finger.

"I love you son. Now come and get this ass whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders," Woodley wrote in the caption, tagging Paul's Instagram account. "#ManOfMyWord."

When former UFC star Dan Hardy accused Woodley of getting a fake tat, he responded back on Twitter with a video of tattoo artist Rubía Santana inking the words on his finger.

"you were saying?" he tweeted, prompting Hardy, 39, to then claim that Woodley "left out the 'LOVE' part" in his video and wrote out the word in pen for his photo.

"your ufc career is embarrassing. You claim to fame is you got stomped by GSP and didn't die. everything was by design. i'll keep setting trends while you tweet," Woodley wrote to Hardy.

While Hardy may be skeptical over the authenticity of the tattoo, Paul himself appeared to be satisfied by Woodley's dedication to their bet. In a YouTube video released on Tuesday, the social media influencer reacted to Woodley's new ink.

"No way did a grown-ass man just get a tattoo that says 'I Love Jake Paul.' This is my official response to Tyron Woodley getting the tattoo," he exclaims in the clip, before holding up a note that reads: "I Love You Too."

Woodley and Paul's tattoo bet first came about during a press conference in July, when the two agreed that the loser of their boxing match would get a tattoo saying that they love the winner.

When Paul won the fight on Aug. 29, he suggested that he'd fight Woodley again if the former UFC Welterweight Champion got the tattoo they had previously agreed upon.

"If you get the tattoo 'I Love Jake Paul,' let's run it back," Paul said at the time, to which Woodley agreed and shook on it.

