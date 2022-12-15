Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at 22 Says Anxiety from the Sport Led to the 'Darkest Times' in His Life

Tyrell Terry has announced his retirement from basketball at the age of 22 as he opens up about living with anxiety.

Terry, who was the No. 31 overall draft pick for the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, shared the news via Instagram on Thursday.

He posted a carousel of images of him playing basketball over the years, beginning when he was a child through his time in the NBA. He ended with a photo of an individual standing underneath a red balloon. The photo was colorless with the exception of the balloon and a red coat the individual was wearing.

"This message is a very difficult one to share and an emotional one to write," Terry began in the caption.

He continued, "Today I decided to let go of the game that has formed a large part of my identity. Something that has guided my path since I took my first steps."

The athlete said that though he "achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made lifelong friends' during his days in basketball, he "also experienced the darkest times of my life. To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me."

Terry went on to share his experience with "anxiety", writing, "Where I began to despise and question the value of myself, much more than those surrounding me could ever see or know. Intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry."

"This is just a brief description of the anxiety this sport has caused me," he said.

Terry credited basketball for giving him opportunities, expressing gratitude "for every door it has opened for me." Still, he shared, "I can't continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with."

"To most, I will be forever known as a bust, a failure, or a waste of talent. While those may be true when it comes to basketball, it is the biggest failures in life that lead to the greatest success," he wrote.

Terry is now ready to discover his new life without basketball, he said.

"There is more for me out in this vast world and I am extremely excited to be able to explore that. And for the first time, to be able to find my identity outside of being a basketball player."

He concluded, "I am eternally grateful to those who have believed in me and apologize to those that I have let down. But I'm headed down a different path now, one that will hopefully lead to happiness and being able to love myself again," signing the message, "Yours truly, Ty❤️"

After playing for Stanford University, Terry's NBA career began in 2020, when the Mavericks selected him as the 31st overall pick during the league's draft. He played in 11 games and did not attend many, citing personal reasons at the time, according to Bleacher Report.

"I was dealing with some mental health stuff that runs in my family. I wasn't really aware it was creeping up on me; it hit me kind of serious," he shared, per the outlet.

He was released from the team in October 2021, with Mavericks calling him "Family for life" via Twitter.

He then played for the Memphis Grizzlies, appearing in two games in the 2021-2022 season.

Terry had not played in any games this season before announcing his retirement.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.