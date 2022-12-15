Tyrell Terry Retires from the NBA at 22 Says Anxiety from the Sport Led to the 'Darkest Times' in His Life

"I can't continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with," said Tyrell Terry as he announced he will no longer play basketball

By
Published on December 15, 2022 06:57 PM
Tyrell Terry Retires as He Speaks Out About Having Anxiety and Dealing with the Darkest Time in His Life
Photo: Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty

Tyrell Terry has announced his retirement from basketball at the age of 22 as he opens up about living with anxiety.

Terry, who was the No. 31 overall draft pick for the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, shared the news via Instagram on Thursday.

He posted a carousel of images of him playing basketball over the years, beginning when he was a child through his time in the NBA. He ended with a photo of an individual standing underneath a red balloon. The photo was colorless with the exception of the balloon and a red coat the individual was wearing.

"This message is a very difficult one to share and an emotional one to write," Terry began in the caption.

He continued, "Today I decided to let go of the game that has formed a large part of my identity. Something that has guided my path since I took my first steps."

The athlete said that though he "achieved amazing accomplishments, created unforgettable memories, and made lifelong friends' during his days in basketball, he "also experienced the darkest times of my life. To the point where instead of building me up, it began to destroy me."

Terry went on to share his experience with "anxiety", writing, "Where I began to despise and question the value of myself, much more than those surrounding me could ever see or know. Intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry."

"This is just a brief description of the anxiety this sport has caused me," he said.

Terry credited basketball for giving him opportunities, expressing gratitude "for every door it has opened for me." Still, he shared, "I can't continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with."

"To most, I will be forever known as a bust, a failure, or a waste of talent. While those may be true when it comes to basketball, it is the biggest failures in life that lead to the greatest success," he wrote.

RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Bell Shares How Therapy Helps with Anxiety & Depression: 'You Are Not Alone'

Terry is now ready to discover his new life without basketball, he said.

"There is more for me out in this vast world and I am extremely excited to be able to explore that. And for the first time, to be able to find my identity outside of being a basketball player."

He concluded, "I am eternally grateful to those who have believed in me and apologize to those that I have let down. But I'm headed down a different path now, one that will hopefully lead to happiness and being able to love myself again," signing the message, "Yours truly, Ty❤️"

After playing for Stanford University, Terry's NBA career began in 2020, when the Mavericks selected him as the 31st overall pick during the league's draft. He played in 11 games and did not attend many, citing personal reasons at the time, according to Bleacher Report.

"I was dealing with some mental health stuff that runs in my family. I wasn't really aware it was creeping up on me; it hit me kind of serious," he shared, per the outlet.

He was released from the team in October 2021, with Mavericks calling him "Family for life" via Twitter.

He then played for the Memphis Grizzlies, appearing in two games in the 2021-2022 season.

Terry had not played in any games this season before announcing his retirement.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Related Articles
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Get in the Holiday Spirit with Matching Snowman-Themed Onesies
Kevin Love, Stephen "Twitch" Boss
Kevin Love Mourns Stephen 'tWitch' Boss: 'Everyone Is Going Through Something That You Can't See'
Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the New York Mets on May 15, 2014 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Yankees defeated the Mets 1-0
Derek Jeter Learned to 'Bite Your Tongue' When It Came to Gossip About His Dating Life
Boris Becker
Tennis Champion Boris Becker Released from U.K. Prison, Flies to Germany to Avoid Deportation
Football fans celebrate after France's victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022.
Driver 'Violently' Hits and Kills 14-Year-Old Boy During World Cup Game Celebrations in France
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKUce1x-njY The Climb | Official Trailer | HBO Max
WATCH: Jason Momoa Takes His Passion for Rock Climbing to New Levels in HBO Max's 'The Climb'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl speaks on a panel discussion at the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York, presented by Budweiser, on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser)
Grant Wahl's Widow Says She 'Will Forever Cherish the Gift of His Life' After Sharing His Cause of Death
Alex Ovechkin
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Becomes Just Third Player in NHL History to Score 800 Goals
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Says Doing Psychedelic Drug Ayahuasca Helped Cure His 'Fear of Death'
Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play in the third quarter against Derrick White #9
Draymond Green Says Fan Who Was Ejected from Golden State Warriors Game Threatened His Life
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff 'Lorraine' TV show
'Top Gear' Host Freddie Flintoff Airlifted to Hospital After On-Set Crash
Judy and Tom Coughlin
Former Giants Coach Tom Coughlin Opens Up About Being His Wife's Full-Time Caregiver Before Her Death
Grant Wahl
Grant Wahl's Aneurysm Was 'Likely Brewing for Years,' His Wife Says in First Interview
Carlos Correa #4 of the Minnesota Twins looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on October 05, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Carlos Correa Lands Historic 13-Year, $350M Deal With San Francisco Giants
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Journalist Grant Wahl Died of an Aortic Aneurysm, Family Says
Shaquille O'Neal attends the 2020 Pan African Film Festival - "Foster Boy" Premiere at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on February 17, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images); Snoop Dogg attends the premiere of NBC's "American Song Contest" at The Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 21, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)
Shaquille O'Neal Taps Snoop Dogg and Diplo for His 'Fun House' Super Bowl Party 