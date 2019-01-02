Beloved Purdue Superfan Tyler Trent, 20, Dies from Bone Cancer After Inspiring Many

Tyler Trent, the former Purdue University student who became an unlikely hero for its legion of sports fans, has died after a battle with osteosarcoma, a rare terminal bone cancer, PEOPLE can confirm. He was 20.

“It’s with the deepest sorrow that we have to say goodbye to @theTylerTrent,” the Purdue University Center for Cancer Research wrote on Twitter. “We have all become #TylerStrong. To his family, words can’t express how sorry we are that he has passed. His life may have been short, but his legacy with be forever.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Known for his positive attitude, dreams of being a sportscaster, and enduring loyalty to the Indiana institution’s football team the Boilermakers, Trent studied at Purdue before he was forced to leave school earlier this year to enter hospice care, The Exponent reported.

Trent was granted a presidential scholarship to Purdue before the end of his senior year of high school — not just for his 1500 SAT score, ESPN reported, but also after first meeting head coach Jeff Brohm in September 2017 for the team’s Big Ten home opener. Decked in head-to-toe Purdue garb with a giant smile on his face, Trent never disclosed he had spent the day before in chemotherapy.

That enthusiasm in the face of adversity was present every time Trent attended a Boilermakers’ event — including Friday’s game against Auburn at the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl in Nashville, where he was flown to serve as the honorary bowl captain, ESPN reported. He was midfield for the pregame coin toss.

Honorary captain Tyler Trent at the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Auburn Tigers in the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee Thomas Mcewen/CSM/REX/Shutterstock

Trent was born on Sept. 7, 1998, USA Today reported, to father Tony and mother Kelly. He had two younger brothers: Ethan and Blake.

He was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2014, after breaking his arm while playing ultimate Frisbee, USA Today reported. A tumor was removed through surgery and chemotherapy followed. But despite being declared cancer-free, the osteosarcoma was back in the spring of 2017. Trent would eventually have his pelvis removed because of it, according to the outlet.

Throughout his treatments, Trent stayed dedicated to Purdue. He used his story to advocate for cancer research, partnering with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, and Purdue University’s Center for Cancer Research, The Exponent reported.

In his final months, he raised more than $100,000 for cancer research, ESPN reported.

Purdue Boilermakers fan Tyler Trent is seen during the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana Michael Hickey/Getty

Purdue’s football team shared a photo of Trent on Tuesday, with a message that read, “#TylerStrong.”

The school’s athletic department offered condolences to Trent’s family and friends in a statement on Tuesday.

“While there are no words to ease the hurt at times like this, we hope some comfort can be found in knowing what an inspiration Tyler is to our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans,” read their statement, The Exponent reported. “The entire Purdue Athletics family has been touched by his courageous battle, positive spirit and unwavering faith. Tyler was the embodiment of a true Boilermaker who will live on in each of us. We will forever be #TylerStrong.”

Quarterback David Blough, who was close with Trent, also honored his friend on Twitter.

“Rest In Peace to my friend, my captain, my brother, my hero,” Brent tweeted. “You inspired us all by the way you lived. I love you, and I can’t wait to see you again. Forever.”

Added Gov. Eric Holcomb in a statement to The Exponent:

“Tyler Trent was among the biggest, strongest and wisest people you could ever meet. He reminded us what being good is all about. I’m convinced Tyler was touched by our Lord and guided home every step of the way. Janet and I send our love to the Trent family and remain here for them.”