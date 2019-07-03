Tyler Skaggs Honored with Moment of Silence at First Angels Game After His Shocking Death

A moment of silence was held before the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers faced off on Tuesday in honor of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs, a 27-year-old player with the Angels, was found dead in his hotel room on Monday, just before the team was scheduled to take on the Rangers in Arlington, Texas, for the first game of a four-game series. Tuesday’s game was the first for the Angels since his death.

“Please join the Texas Rangers, the Los Angeles Angels and all of Major League Baseball as we observe a moment of silence in honor of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs,” the announcer asked of the crowd, as the players lined up together on the field.

Skaggs’ teammates and fellow pitchers — Andrew Heaney and Cam Bedrosian — brought out the late athlete’s jersey, holding it up between them during the moment of silence and the national anthem. Each Angels player also wore Skaggs’ number, 45, on a black circular patch added to their jersey just above their hearts.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his wife and his family as well as to his Angels teammates and the entire Los Angeles Angels family,” the announcer added.

The number 45 was also painted onto the pitcher’s mound to honor Skaggs throughout the game, while some fans held up signs. One read: “Forever our ‘Angel’ ” with his number and the Los Angeles Angels logo.

Angels general manager Billy Eppler addressed the media Tuesday afternoon before the Angels and Rangers were scheduled to play, speaking about Skaggs and the impact he made on the team during his time as their pitcher, ABC 7 News reported.

“Tyler brought joy to everybody around him. He was magnetic, people were drawn to him. He was generous and kind, and our team will never be the same without him, but forever, we’ve been made better by him,” Eppler said. “He was a staple in our community, with all the efforts of the Angels throughout Southern California. There’s so many people that knew Tyler and loved Tyler. I have yet to run into somebody who hasn’t.”

A cause of death has yet to be revealed, though police said Monday that they did not suspect foul play and that the investigation into Skaggs’ death is ongoing. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Angels went on to win 9-4 against the Rangers, with the next game scheduled for Wednesday evening.