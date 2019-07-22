Tyler Skaggs Laid to Rest at Funeral Attended by Angels Teammates and Fellow MLB Stars

Tyler Skaggs has been laid to rest.

Three weeks after the 27-year-old pitcher was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on July 1, his family and friends, including Los Angeles Angels teammates, gathered on Monday at a church in Santa Monica, California, to say their final farewells at a private funeral, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The Angels, including star Mike Trout, returned home to Anaheim, California, on Sunday after playing the Seattle Mariners. The team has an off-day on Monday before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

Skaggs’ close friend Ryan Braun is expected to miss Milwaukee Brewers’ home game against the Cincinnati Reds to attend the funeral, according to the Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the Angels did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On July 1, just two days after he pitched for the team at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Skaggs was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room ahead of their four-game series against the Rangers.

“The Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel,” authorities confirmed in a statement. “Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, no foul play is suspected. This investigation is ongoing.”

Skaggs’ cause of death has yet to be revealed.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

He is survived by Carli, whom he married in December.

The couple had plans to start a family one day. “Tyler wants his children to be able to see him pitch,” Carli told Wealth Management in an interview before his death.

The Angels previously honored Skaggs with a moment of silence and black patches with his number 45 added to their jerseys for their first home game after his death. Fans held up signs throughout the game, one reading “Forever our ‘Angel,’ ” with Skagg’s number and the team’s logo.

Debbie Skaggs, who is Tyler’s mother and a longtime softball coach, threw a perfect strike for the game’s ceremonial first pitch.