Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, Found Dead in Texas Hotel Room

Tyler Skaggs, a 27-year-old pitcher with the Los Angeles Angels, was found dead on Monday just two days after he pitched for the team at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The team made the announcement on Monday afternoon in a statement on Twitter, which was also obtained by PEOPLE.

“The Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel,” authorities confirmed in a statement. “Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Skaggs’ cause of death has yet to be revealed. “At this time, no foul play is suspected. This investigation is ongoing,” police said.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

The Angels are now in Texas for a four-game series against the Rangers, but their Monday night game has since been canceled following the news of the tragedy.

On Sunday, Skaggs posted a picture to his Instagram page featuring his Angels teammates, who were all dressed in cowboy attire, outside of an airport before their scheduled game against the Rangers.

“Howdy y’all,” Skaggs wrote in the caption of the picture, with the hashtag #TexasRoadstrip.

Skaggs had pitched for the Angels on Saturday night when the Oakland Athletic’s visited Anaheim.

The Los Angeles Times praised his performance, despite the team’s 4-0 loss.

“He used his curveball effectively, wielding it in two-strike counts to punch out four batters through three innings,” reporter Maria Torress said of his showing. “But borderline pitch calls and a fifth inning that began with a walk and a balk ruined Skaggs’ chances at a clean line.”

After the game, Angels manager Brad Ausmus continued the praise.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

“He was going after them,” Ausmus said of Skaggs, according to the Times. “The stuff overall was pretty good. But he was up near 100 pitches, and we’re trying to avoid big innings, and keep the game close.”

“Me and Brad have talked about this,” Skaggs said. “I’m sure he gave you his answer. Hopefully, the next time I go through the third time through the order, it’s deeper in the game. It’s his decision. It’s his team. I just come to work every day and hopefully, I can help our team win.”

The Rangers also released a statement following the news of Skaggs’s passing, and said Monday’s game will instead be played at a future date.

“Tonight’s scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington has been postponed due to the tragic passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs,” the team said.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Our thoughts are with Skaggs’ family, friends and the @Angels organization. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 1, 2019

The entire Oakland A’s organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Tyler Skaggs. We appreciated his determination and demeanor on the field and will miss him as a competitor and friend. Our condolences to Tyler’s family and the Angels organization. — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 1, 2019

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathy to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss. The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Skaggs — who was drafted by Angels in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft and traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks — was in his fourth year back with the Angels and had made 15 appearances in total this season, recording a 7-7 record and 4.29 ERA in 79.2 innings.