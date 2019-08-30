Tyler Skaggs Had Opioids and Alcohol in His System, Died by Choking on Vomit: Toxicology Report

Image zoom Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Tyler Skaggs‘ cause of death has been revealed.

According to a toxicology report and autopsy from the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Skaggs’ cause of death was a mixture of “alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents.”

Skaggs, 27, choked on his vomit while under the influence and the death was ruled an accident. There were no signs of trauma, according to the report.

Skaggs had a blood-alcohol level of 0.122 (above the legal limit of 0.08), 3.8 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl and 38 nanograms of oxycodone, a prescription-strength pain killer, in his system when he died. The use of oxycodone is strictly prohibited by Major League Baseball.

His family released a statement to the Los Angeles Times and The Blast in response to the toxicology report, alleging that Skaggs’ death “may involve” an Angels employee.

“We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol. That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much,” the statement read.

“We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired Texas attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us,” the statement continued.

The Angels also released a statement about Skaggs’ autopsy. “Tyler was and always will be a beloved member of the Angels Family and we are deeply saddened to learn what caused this tragic death,” the team said. “Angels Baseball has provided our full cooperation and assistance to the Southlake Police as they conduct their investigation.”

Hardin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Skaggs, a pitcher with the Angels, was found dead on July 1, just two days after he pitched for the team at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The team made the announcement in a statement on Twitter, which was also obtained by PEOPLE.

“The Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel,” authorities confirmed in a statement. “Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police previously stated that “no foul play” was suspected in Skaggs’ death.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Skaggs — who was drafted by Angels in the first round of the 2009 MLB Draft and traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks — was in his fourth year back with the Angels and had made 15 appearances in total this season, recording a 7-7 record and 4.29 ERA in 79.2 innings.