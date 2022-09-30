Tua Tagovailoa Shouldn't Play the Rest of the Season After 2 Head Injuries, Concussion Expert Says

The Miami Dolphins quarterback seemed to have a "fencing response" after the hit Thursday night where his fingers froze, "a sign you usually only see in stroke patients," says Dr. Chris Nowinski

By
Published on September 30, 2022 05:35 PM
Tua Tagovailoa is tended to by medical personnel on Sept. 29, 2022
Tua Tagovailoa. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty

After his second head injury in just five days, a concussion expert says Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is at too high of a risk for severe brain damage to play the rest of the season.

On Thursday night, Tagovailoa was pulled off the field for signs of a concussion for the second time in five days. The 24-year-old had absorbed a hard hit during Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, and was seen swaying as he went for the next down before he was briefly removed from the game for concussion protocols. Tagovailoa returned in the second half after the Dolphins' doctors announced that he had a back injury — not a concussion.

That alone was "absurd," Dr. Chris Nowinski, a neuroscientist and the CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, tells PEOPLE.

"Tua showed five distinct signs of a concussion," Nowinski explains. "First he grabbed his head when he hit the ground, which is usually a sign your head hurts. Then when he stood up he took two bad steps sideways and backwards because balance was clearly off. Then he shook his head side to side in a classic clearing up the cobwebs, meaning he had a visual disturbance. Then he fell to the ground in a very awkward way, and then when he stood up, the only reason didn't fall again is because his teammates held him up."

"That's called, according to the NFL protocols, gross motor impairment. And that should mean he never returns no matter what."

Tua Tagovailoa is carried off the football field Sept. 29, 2022
Tua Tagovailoa. Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Nowinski expected the Dolphins to hold Tagovailoa out for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals to let "his brain recover," but the team's doctors cleared him to play.

And in the second quarter, Tagovailoa was sacked, with his head again hitting the ground. In a scary moment, he was seen holding up his hands with his fingers frozen in place — a movement called a fencing response, or decorticate posturing.

"That means that his mid-brain was damaged, and it's worse than your run-of-the-mill concussion," Nowinski explains. "It's something you usually only see in stroke patients after parts of their cortex have died. It's a very uncomfortable thing to see."

"That is a clear sign of a brain injury with brainstem dysfunction and warrants full concussion protocol," Dr. Ann McKee, a neuropathologist and director of Boston University's CTE Center, tells PEOPLE.

This time, Tagovailoa was taken to the hospital for an MRI — head coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that the quarterback was discharged that night and flew home to Miami with the team — but he could experience "horrible repercussions from two concussions in four days," Nowinski says.

When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for the Miami Dolphins pointed to comments from McDaniel and declined to comment further.

With likely two concussions in less than a week, "the immediate danger is something called second impact syndrome, or SIS, a second concussion on top of a previous, unrecovered, concussion," McKee explains. "SIS can have dire consequences, including permanent catastrophic neurological injury."

RELATED: Disease Caused by Concussions and Head Trauma Led to Young Football Player's Suicide: 'He Wanted Us to Tell His Story,' Says Mom

"The most common symptoms after concussion are headache, dizziness, fatigue, feeling foggy. But there's a 26-symptom checklist, so a lot of things could be wrong," Nowinski, a former wrestler and football player, says. "He could have sleep issues, could have vision issues, he could have ringing in his ears, he could develop depression and irritability over the next few days. Your brain controls everything, and so anything can go wrong."

"What I'm most worried about is mental health. There's very clear evidence that your odds of developing a new mental health disorder after a concussion can increase two or three times when you talk about things like anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicidal ideation."

And after two head injuries in five days, Nowinski says Tagovailoa — who is now in concussion protocol — should not play the rest of the season.

"If he survives two concussions in four days, God bless him, but three concussions in a season, the odds that he has a life-changing symptoms just keep increasing," Nowinski says.

"We all will watch and wait and hope that he's one of the lucky ones."

Related Articles
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Takes Kids to Miami as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Evacuate Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady
Tom Brady to Get Every Wednesday Off for Personal Time During 2022 NFL Season: Report
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tom Brady Understands Interest in His Private Life: A 'Thing I've Been Dealing With for a Long Time'
Brett Favre
NFL Legend Brett Favre Says He Likely Experienced 'Thousands' of Concussions Over His Career
BIG BROTHER Thursday, August 4, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Matthew Turner. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.; BIG BROTHER Thursday, August 4, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Monte Taylor. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.; BIG BROTHER Thursday, August 4, (8:00 – 9:00 PM ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and live streaming on Paramount+. Pictured: Taylor Hale. Photo: CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
'Big Brother' History Is Made with a Powerful Speech and a Resilient Winner
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Posts Birthday Message to Her Sister With Pic From Wedding to Tom Brady
Eric Idle attends JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Eric Idle Survived a Private Battle with Pancreatic Cancer: 'I Had Been a Dead Man Walking'
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady's Return to NFL 'Put a Strain' on Marriage with Gisele Bündchen: She 'Believes Enough Is Enough'
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal Tells Fans He's 'All Good' After Injuring Nose with His Racket During Second Round US Open Win
Phillip Adams
Ex-NFL Player Phillip Adams, Who Killed 6, Had 'Severe' CTE, New Findings Show
In this March 9, 1995 file photo, trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami. The mayor of Miami Beach and other South Florida leaders are joining the opposition to the orca's decades-long captivity at the Miami Seaquarium. Seaquarium officials say Lolita is healthy and removing her would be cruel and traumatic. Their critics plan to protest Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015, outside the Miami attraction.
Lolita the Orca Whale May Return to the Wild After 5 Decades in Captivity at Miami Seaquarium
steve young
Steve Young Admits It's 'Painful' to See NFL Players 'Silently Suffering' Due to CTE
Vincent Jackson
Former NFL Player Vincent Jackson, 38, Died of 'Chronic Alcohol Use,' Medical Examiner Says
Kid Cudi; Kanye West
Kid Cudi Blasts Kanye West for Posting He's 'Fearful of Bottle Throwers' on Social Media