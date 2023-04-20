Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'Considered' Retirement After Suffering Multiple Concussions Last Season

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has made the decision to play football in 2023, but he recently admitted he'd thought about retirement after suffering a string of concussions last season.

"I considered it for a time," Tagovailoa, 25, said in a press conference Wednesday. "Having sat down with my family, having sat down with my wife and having those kinds of conversations."

"But, really, it would be hard for me to walk away from this game," he continued. "With how old I am; with my son — I always dreamed of playing as long as I could, to where my son knew exactly what he was watching his dad do."

"It's my health. It's my body," Tagovailoa noted. "I feel like this is what's best for me and my family. I love the game of football. If I didn't, I would have quit a long time ago."

Tagovailoa missed five games this past season due to his injuries, which included two concussions and what was suspected to possibly be a third.

David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty

His difficulties began during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 of last year, which saw him briefly leave the game after hitting the back of his head on the field. He was later cleared to return to the field.

Less than a week later, while the Dolphins faced the Cincinnati Bengals, Tagovailoa was sacked, and again slammed his head into the ground. He then suffered a return of concussion-like symptoms after a game in December, ending his season.

Tagovailoa further noted to reporters that doctors and specialists told him that there's no evidence he's at greater risk for concussions or the progressive brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in 2023 or beyond due to his difficult last season, and that this advisory played into his decision to return to football, per NFL.com.