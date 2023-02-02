Tua Tagovailoa Clears Concussion Protocol for Second Time This Season, Expected to Return: Report

Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back on the field at the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Per NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins quarterback recently cleared concussion protocol for the third time this season, after a return of concussion-like symptoms after a game in December.

"#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, sources say," a tweet from Rapoport said on Monday. "He met with several medical professionals in the process. They are confident he'll be 100% when the time comes for football."

Though Tagovailoa made headlines last season after suffering two concussions in back-to-back games, Rapoport previously said the 24-year-old is not considering early retirement.

Repeated concussions over time have been found to lead to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disorder with a number of symptoms, such as memory loss, depression, and mood disorders.

Tagovailoa's concussion difficulties began during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 of last year, which saw him briefly leave the game after hitting the back of his head on the field. He was later cleared to return to the field.

Less than a week later, while the Dolphins' faced the Cincinnati Bengals, Tagovailoa was sacked, and again slammed his head into the ground.

Footage of Tagovailoa holding up his hands with his fingers frozen in place after the hit was circulated all over social media, and sparked renewed conversations about concussion safety in the NFL.

The Dolphins ended the 2022 regular season with a 9-8 record, which was good enough for a playoff berth. But they were eliminated in a 34-31 loss during the AFC Wild Card round against Buffalo.

Tagovailoa did not play that game and has been out since a Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers.