Tsudoi Miyazaki was at a bike training camp near Orléans, France, when she was fatally struck by a car on Wednesday

Japanese Olympic Hopeful Tsudoi Miyazaki Dead at 25 After Being Struck by Car in France

Tsudoi Miyazaki's Olympic dreams were tragically cut short when she died this week while training in France. She was 25.

The Japanese triathlete was at a bicycle training camp near the city of Orléans when she was fatally struck by a car on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Japan Triathlon Union (JTU). Local authorities are investigating with cooperation from JTU.

France's Minister of the Interior did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"World Triathlon and the Japan Triathlon Union want to offer our deepest condolences to Ms. Miyazaki family, friends, coaches and teammates," JTU shared in the statement. "The thoughts of all the Triathlon Family are with you all in these terrible times."

Born 1996 in Toyama City, Toyama Prefecture, Japan, Miyazaki began her triathlon career in college, winning the Japan U23 Triathlon Championships in 2019. At the time of her death, she was training for the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She was ranked 142 in the women's World Triathlon rankings and 14 in the continent.

Miyazaki most recently competed at the Pontevedra World Cup last weekend in Spain, where she placed 50th with a total time of 2:13:33. She reflected on the race on Instagram, sharing photos of herself competing.

