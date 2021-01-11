Trump Will Award New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Meanwhile, on Monday, Democrats are expected to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

Days after inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, Donald Trump is scheduled to hand out another Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Trump is set to award New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the nation's highest civilian honor, PEOPLE confirms.

A rep for the Patriots did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Politico was the first to report the news.

In December, the Patriots were eliminated from the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Last Thursday, less than 24 hours after the Capitol building was breached and vandalized by insurrectionists, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sorenstam, Gary Player and the late Babe Zaharias in a closed-door ceremony, according to The Washington Post, which also reported that the news of Player and Sorenstam receiving the award was announced in March 2020 but the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is awarded by the president "to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors," according to the White House.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Democrats are expected to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump and charge the president with "willfully inciting violence against the government of the United States."

In the wake of the Capitol riot that killed five people, many lawmakers have been calling for the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution to be invoked to strip Trump of his presidential power with 10 days left in his first term.

Discussions about the 25th Amendment between officials began last Wednesday after Trump failed—for hours—to condemn the violent mob ransacking the Capitol or to tell them to go home.

In the days following the attack, there has been an increasing number of officials on both sides of the aisle who have joined the chorus of voices demanding that Trump be removed from office. If not a second impeachment, there have been growing calls for Trump's resignation.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski called for Trump's resignation in a recent interview with the Anchorage Daily News. Her statements made her the first GOP lawmaker to publicly ask Trump to step down after he incited his supporters to launch the violent siege.

"I want him to resign. I want him out. He has caused enough damage. I think he should leave. He said he's not going to show up. He's not going to appear at the inauguration. He hasn't been focused on what is going on with COVID," she said.