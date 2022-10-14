Troy Aikman is expressing his regret for using a remark many felt was sexist during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast earlier this week.

While commentating on the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs, Aikman, an ESPN analyst, said the NFL should "take the dresses off" after Chiefs' defensive lineman Chris Jones was called for a roughing the passer penalty after knocking Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to the ground.

"I hope that the competition committee looks at this during the set of meetings and we take the dresses off," he said on the broadcast, according to Yahoo Sports. Aikman was criticized for the "dresses" comment, which many felt was sexist.

While speaking with radio station KTCK-AM on Thursday, Aikman referenced the comment and admitted he shouldn't have said it.

"Yeah, I mean, my comments were dumb," he told the radio station, per the Dallas Morning News. "Just shouldn't have made them, just dumb remarks on my part."

"But the other part of ... what came from that, what I said was that it implied that I'm not in favor of protecting the quarterbacks, which could not be further from the truth," Aikman, a former Cowboys quarterback, added. "I'm totally in favor of the protection that the quarterbacks are afforded, and all players for that matter. But there's no question there has been over-enforcement of the protection for quarterbacks."

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Aikman went on to say that he did believe the game was being "over-officiated," but complimented the officials for doing their jobs — one, he says, is often "thankless."

"I think the officials by and large do a terrific job," he explained to KTCK-AM. "It's amazing to me, in real-time, how accurate most of the time they are."

RELATED VIDEO: Brett Favre's SiriusXM Show Suspended Following Alleged Involvement in Welfare Fraud Case

He added: "I do think we're, as I said, I think we're over-officiating it. But these are the rules. I mean, as the rule reads and if you watch that in real-time, it would be hard to look at that play with Chris Jones in our game and not feel like he landed on the quarterback with his body weight, you know? "

"I would imagine that there's been enough outcry about it that I would think that the powers that be will take a hard look at it this offseason," said Aikman, "and see if maybe they can correct it."