Lil Rel Howery poked fun at Tristan Thompson's cheating scandals with ex Khloé Kardashian during the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday night

Tristan Thompson's Cheating Mocked by Lil Rel Howery at 2022 ESPYs: 'I Said It, Y'all Thinking It'

Lil Rel Howery is alluding to Tristan Thompson's relationship woes.

During the 2022 ESPY Awards on Wednesday evening, the comedian, 42, teased the NBA star for his cheating scandals with ex Khloé Kardashian. (Thompson, 31, welcomed another child with a woman while he was in a relationship with Kardashian, 38. The two are currently expecting a baby via surrogate.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During a bit from the audience of the sports-focused awards show, Howery spoke to the crowd and directed his attention to Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim.

"I knew you were gonna be successful 'cause you've got two Kardashian names in your name," he playfully teased the athlete, referring to the Good American co-founder and her sister, Kim Kardashian.

"The only advice I can give you is to watch out for them Tristans, that's all I got to say," Howery then added, as audience members laughed behind him. "Yeah, I said it! Y'all thinking it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The joke about Thompson at the 2022 ESPYs came about after the Chicago Bulls player was seen holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece earlier this week.

In an image obtained by TMZ, Thompson and the unnamed woman held hands at 5 a.m. after a night out in Mykonos.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The European outing took place after it was revealed that Thompson and Kardashian are set to soon welcome their second child. The exes share 4-year-old daughter True.

A representative for Kardashian told PEOPLE earlier this month, "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 with Ex Tristan Thompson via Surrogate: 'Incredibly Grateful'

Back in January 2021, Thompson confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still with Kardashian, writing in an Instagram Story in part, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He and Kardashian started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

The athlete later apologized to The Kardashians star at the time, writing, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

He added: "My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."