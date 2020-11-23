Tristan Thompson Signs New Deal with Boston Celtics as Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian React

"Congrats @realtristan13 Boston here we come!!!!" Kim Kardashian West wrote, celebrating the news of Tristan Thompson's Boston Celtics move

Tristan Thompson is taking his talents from Ohio to Boston.

On Saturday, Thompson's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, confirmed to Yahoo Sports that the 29-year-old NBA star signed a deal to play with the Boston Celtics after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons. According to the outlet, the $19 million deal locks the center and power forward player in with the team for two years.

Following news of the deal, Thompson was sent an array of warm messages online, including a couple from Khloé Kardashian's famous family members. Khloé, 36, is the mother of Thompson's 2½-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

"Congrats @realtristan13 Boston here we come!!!!" Kim Kardashian West wrote alongside a photoshopped shot of Thompson wearing a Boston Celtics jersey alongside a slew of themed emojis on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Rob Kardashian also chimed in with congratulations for the NBA star on his own Instagram Story, similarly sharing a photograph of Thompson in a Celtics jersey, as he wrote, "LET'S GO @realtristan13."

And though Khloé has not posted about Thompson's new basketball deal just yet, Celtics fans have already begun to welcome the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star to the East Coast city on social media.

"I volunteer to be @khloekardashian Boston best friend #kuwtk #welcometoboston," one user wrote as another added, "Give me a Khloe in Boston reality show."

In July, a source told PEOPLE that Thompson and Khloé found their way back to one another and that the two were "giving their relationship another try." Although they've been keeping their relationship mostly under wraps since getting back together over the summer, another source added that "everything is great" between the two.

"Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work," the source added at the time. "She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

Elsewhere, Kim, 40, also revealed that she was on board with Thompson being back in her sister's life in a bonus clip from season 18 of the family's reality series.

In the video, Kim affirmed her change of heart, commending Thompson for making an effort to mend his relationship following his past alleged cheating scandals.