"You have to mourn your former life to make room for a newer you," the post on Tristan Thompson's Instagram Story read

Tristan Thompson Shares Introspective Message About 'Growth' and Mourning One's 'Former Life'

Tristan Thompson appears to be doing some self-reflection.

The Chicago Bulls player, 31, shared a vague message on his Instagram Story Wednesday about leaving the past in the past, and he accompanied the quote with emojis that are running in a forward direction.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Growth requires us to leave something behind," the post read. "It can be habits, careers, beliefs, even people. Make space for grief in the process of growth. You have to mourn your former life to make room for a newer you."

Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Message About ‘Growth’ and Mourning His ‘Former Life’ Credit: Tristan Thompson/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thompson's post comes one day after Khloé Kardashian's appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, during which she said that there are "many good sides" to the father of their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

On Tuesday's episode, the 37-year-old reality star discussed her relationship with Thompson, who fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in December last year. At the time of the child's conception, he was still in a relationship with Kardashian.

"People do make mistakes and, you know, he's still a good person," Kardashian told host Amanda Hirsch. "He's not a good partner with me."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Hosts Hilarious Instagram Q&A with Daughter True: 'Love Our Little Talks'

She added, "It's sad because there's so many good sides to him as well, but no one gets to see those because they're all overshadowed by like the personal stuff that's going on between him and I."