Tristan Thompson Posts About Change and Growth: 'Choose Your Circle Wisely'

Tristan Thompson shared the solo Instagram shot just a week after he was traded to the Sacramento Kings, almost two months after he split with Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is embracing change.

The pro basketball player, 30, posted a cryptic message to Instagram Saturday about growth and relationships, nearly two months after he split with Khloé Kardashian and just days after he was traded to the Sacramento Kings.

"Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing," Thompson wrote. "Choose your circle wisely 🙏🏾💪🏾🙏🏾."

In the accompanying photo, the athlete wore an all-black outfit with sunglasses and yellow sneakers, posing next to a large black and white print of a cougar walking out of the woods.

tristan thompson Credit: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Thompson's post gathered plenty of praise in the comments, with Kim Kardashian West writing "Jamaican Canadian Prophet" and his fellow NBA players sharing words of support.

"Stepppa," wrote Jayson Tatum, who previously played with Thompson on the Celtics, while Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets commented with two flame emojis.

NBA trainer Chris Johnson added, "We support you bro 🤘🏾."

Thompson's recent Instagram comes not long after the NBA player and Kardashian, 37, broke up in June after reconciling, following an earlier split. A source told PEOPLE at the time that "the ups and downs with Tristan were always very frustrating for Khloé. She has worked so hard to trust Tristan."

The two split after Instagram model Sydney Chase said she had slept with Thompson while he was still in a relationship with the Good American founder, according to TMZ and Page Six. At the time, Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations, TMZ reported.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

The former couple are parents to daughter True, 3, and while they're no longer together, the exes remain focused on co-parenting.

"True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," a source told PEOPLE of Kardashian in July.

"She's not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True," they added.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Thompson and Kardashian have not reconciled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is "happy being single" after the split.

"Khloé and Tristan are not back together. They get along well though. Khloé is happy co-parenting with him. She seems happy being single too," the insider said. "She is not interested in trying to have a relationship with Tristan right now."