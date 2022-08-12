Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting 'Wiser' After Welcoming Baby Boy with Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson returned to Instagram on Thursday, for the first post since welcoming his second child with Khloé Kardashian.

The 31-year-old NBA player shared a photo of himself on his page, snapped as he stood in front of a brick wall. The athlete showed his sense of style in the show, posing in a pair of fresh white sneakers, black jeans and a patterned shirt, which he accessorized with flashy chains and a watch.

In his caption, Thompson wrote, "I never switched sides, I switched lanes. I got wiser and realize we aren't all built the same 🗣🗣 👀." He hashtagged the post "#DontTryMe."

His words were similar to the lyrics from MP2K13's song "Self Made." That song beings, "I never switched sides / I just switched lanes / Got older and realized / Everybody ain't the same."

Thompson is currently a free agent in the NBA, having played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics over his career.

In early August, a rep for Kardashian, 38, told PEOPLE that she and Thompson welcomed their second baby together via surrogate, after conceived the child in November. The exes, who split in January, are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

tristan thompson/instagram

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," Kardashian's spokesperson told PEOPLE. "We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

The Good American founder has not yet decided on a name for her son, a source told PEOPLE, the insider noting Kardashian is "taking her time with the name." Said the source, "She wants it to be just right."

And she could not be happier. "Khloé is on cloud nine. Getting a sibling for True has been such a journey. She is very excited to be a mom again," the insider said. "She really wanted a baby boy."

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True. Tristan Thompson Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They first split in June 2021 but later reunited before calling it quits at the top of the year.

Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Maralee Nichols.