Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Dead After Heart Attack: Source

The former NBA star left Los Angeles to join his family in Toronto, alongside ex Khloé Kardashian, a source confirms to PEOPLE

Published on January 6, 2023 04:42 PM
Tristan Thompson mother Andrea
Tristan and Andrea Thompson. Photo: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, has died of a heart attack, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Andrea died at her home in Toronto on Thursday. TMZ Sports was first to report the news on Friday afternoon.

Tristan flew to Toronto to be with his family, with ex Khloé Kardashian joining him to comfort and navigate him through the next few days, according to a source. Kardashian was close with Andrea, they add.

Thompson shares True and a 5-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with Kardashian. He is also dad to 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

NBA Champion Tristan Thompson and his Mother Andrea Thompson attend The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019 in support of Epilepsy Toronto held at The Globe and Mail Centre on August 01, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Andrea and Tristan Thompson. George Pimentel/Getty

Tristan last played in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls during the 2021-22 season. He has remained a free agent since parting ways with the team. Previously, he played for the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics.

In 2016, he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Golden State Warriors for the NBA championship, alongside superstar LeBron James.

