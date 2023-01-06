Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Dead After Heart Attack: Source

Tristan Thompson's mother, Andrea Thompson, has died of a heart attack, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

Andrea died at her home in Toronto on Thursday. TMZ Sports was first to report the news on Friday afternoon.

Tristan flew to Toronto to be with his family, with ex Khloé Kardashian joining him to comfort and navigate him through the next few days, according to a source. Kardashian was close with Andrea, they add.

Thompson shares True and a 5-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with Kardashian. He is also dad to 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Andrea and Tristan Thompson. George Pimentel/Getty

Tristan last played in the NBA for the Chicago Bulls during the 2021-22 season. He has remained a free agent since parting ways with the team. Previously, he played for the Sacramento Kings and the Boston Celtics.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2016, he helped the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Golden State Warriors for the NBA championship, alongside superstar LeBron James.